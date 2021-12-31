Floyd Mayweather To Make Epic Announcement in Dubai at Burj Al Arab

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontrow TMT and Undisputed announce Floyd Mayweather's return to the boxing ring in Spring 2022, making history and headlines as the first boxing match to be held on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai.

The announcement will be made by Frontrow TMT, Undisputed and Mayweather Promotions on December 31, 3021 during a press conference held at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai.

In addition to its incomparable location, the match will feature several innovative technologies in the sports entertainment industry. There will be a live augmented reality projection of the match onto the Burj Al Arab tower for spectators, as well as an undisclosed first-ever blockchain NFT integration of the event.

"In sports entertainment, there are few names that match Mayweather's icon status. Floyd has been working with Frontrow TMT and our partner ONE Entertainment for a decade, we know what makes for a great Floyd Mayweather event. Frontrow has been responsible for major events like the Legendary Icon Tour and The Undisputed Tour both in the UK and Europe. We feel that this helipad exhibition in Dubai adds another pioneering moment for sports entertainment as a whole," said Keane Anis, CEO of Frontrow TMT.

Dubai has quickly become the hotspot of luxury and entertainment, with the Burj Al Arab standing as the most famous beacon of this extravagant destination. The first-of-its-kind installment at the famous landmark will usher in the next generation of live-streamed events and entertainment possibilities.

While Mayweather hasn't declared an opponent for the exhibition match set for February 2022, the combination of a luxurious venue, new AR streaming technology, and the always-entertaining Mayweather himself will make for an unforgettable spectacle.

Commenting on the announcement, Mayweather said: "Dubai is one of my favorite cities and Burj Al Arab is famous like the Statue of Liberty is for New York and you know me, I'm gonna put on a show anywhere. Money May all day now streaming from the helipad. They can't be me, they just imitate me."

