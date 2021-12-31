SABESP - Material Fact - Capex Plan 2022-2026

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on a meeting held at this date, the Board of Directors approved the Capex Plan for the period 2022 to 2026, in the amount of R$ 23.8 billion.
Capex Plan (R$ million)
(Constant values at December 2021 prices)
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Total
Water supply
2,209
2,026
1,853
1,926
1,869
9,883
Sewage collection
1,869
1,989
2,005
2,534
2,235
10,632
Sewage treatment
616
558
668
624
864
3,330
Total
4,694
4,573
4,526
5,084
4,968
23,845
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
