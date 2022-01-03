Vision Innovation Partners Completes 21st Acquisition, Adds Maryland Eye Care Practice to Mid-Atlantic Platform

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners, a leading eye care platform, today announced that it has acquired Advanced Eye Care, a comprehensive eye care practice with an onsite med spa, located in Bel Air, Maryland. The acquisition further expands Vision Innovation Partners' presence in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area and enhances its growing network of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Advanced Eye Care has delivered premier medical and surgical eye care, as well as aesthetic procedures, to Harford County, Maryland, for over 18 years. We have prided ourselves in providing personalized state-of-the-art eye care and aesthetics. We are proud and excited to join Vision Innovation Partners and believe this partnership will allow us to continue to grow and provide our community with the exceptional care they are accustomed to and deserve," said Advanced Eye Care Founder Lisa K. Feulner, M.D.

"Vision Innovation Partners is enthusiastic to partner with Dr. Feulner and the Advanced Eye Care team, who are widely respected in their community," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "We believe the combination of Advanced Eye Care's world-class patient care and its commitment to utilizing the latest and most advanced surgical procedures and technology position the practice for continued growth going forward."

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has continuously demonstrated its commitment to partnering with top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 61 practice locations and 10 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in 88 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

Contact:

Ross Lovern or Julia Mardeusz

Kekst CNC

(917) 842-7966

View original content:

SOURCE Centre Partners