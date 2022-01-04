FCA US Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2021 Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FCA logo (PRNewsfoto/FCA US LLC)

2021 retail sales remained flat year over year; total U.S. sales decline 2%

Ram brand total year sales increase 4% year over year; second best year for brand behind 2019

Jeep® brand retail sales increase 1% year over year

Chrysler brand total year U.S. sales increase 4% year over year

Dodge Durango yearly sales up 14%; Dodge Challenger total sales for year up 3% and Charger up 1%

Alfa Romeo Stelvio recorded total U.S. sales growth of 2% in 2021

2021 sees record year in commercial sales across portfolio, up 35% year over year

FCA US LLC had sales of 411,513 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,777,394 vehicles for 2021 as its dealer network continues its flexibility in offsetting market conditions caused by the chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Overall, total U.S. sales for the fourth quarter declined 18% while full-year results decreased 2%. Retail sales were flat for the calendar year. Despite strong fleet demand/orders, prioritizing retail customer orders given supply constraints led to a fleet decrease of 8% in the fourth quarter and 13% year over year.



"2021 had unique challenges driven by the various supply chain issues, but our dealers didn't let that slow them down, and we're proud of their sales performance," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "As we head into the new year, demand for our vehicles continues to be strong and our inventory is improving. We anticipate a continuation of the robust demand and sales volumes into 2022 with our existing and new products, which are backed up by the industry accolades across our brand portfolio, including the Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Ram 1500 and the new Jeep® Grand Cherokee."



The Ram Truck brand recorded 4% growth in total sales for 2021. The brand's pickups were up 1% in total sales year over year. Additionally, the brand's total commercial shipments increased a combined 38% versus the 2020 calendar year. The brand also recorded its best total sales year ever for Promaster Van at 63,361 vehicles, up 25% versus the previous calendar year.



Jeep brand's retail sales were up 1% year over year. The brand was led by the impressive growth of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Gladiator. Total U.S. quarterly sales for the Grand Cherokee rose 31% with a total sales increase of 26% for the calendar year. 2021 was the best sales year in total and retail sales for the Grand Cherokee in 21 years (since 2000).



Additionally, Jeep Gladiator recorded its best ever year in total and retail sales in 2021. Total U.S. sales of the Gladiator increased 16% to 89,712 vehicles in 2021. The Jeep Wrangler also saw its total sales rise 2% to 204,610 vehicles. The Wrangler recorded its best retail sales year since 2018. The Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, went on sale earlier this year, representing the brand's start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.



The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum in their first full quarter of sales, selling 7,892 vehicles in the fourth quarter.



Chrysler brand's total year sales increased 4% year over year, with record fourth-quarter results for the Chrysler Pacifica, increasing 5% over the same quarter last year. Additionally, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recorded its best total fourth-quarter and full-year results. Chrysler brand is preparing for a major event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, with the unveiling of the Chrysler Airflow Concept and a preview of the brand's transformation strategy.



Sales of the Dodge Durango increased 14% year over year; Challenger total sales rose 3% and Charger total sales rose 1% in 2021.The Dodge brand also placed first among mass-market brands in the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study™, the only domestic brand ever to place first two years in a row.



FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.



These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.



FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2021

















Q4 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 17,613 30,160 -42% 75,642 107,969 -30% Patriot 9 1 800% 16 3 433% Wrangler 39,900 51,109 -22% 204,610 201,311 2% Gladiator 18,254 20,552 -11% 89,712 77,542 16% Cherokee 10,376 37,936 -73% 89,126 135,855 -34% Grand Cherokee 74,816 56,930 31% 264,444 209,786 26% Renegade 5,180 17,027 -70% 47,137 62,847 -25% Wagoneer 5,307 0 New 5,349 0 New Grand Wagoneer 2,585 0 New 2,675 0 New JEEP BRAND 174,040 213,715 -19% 778,711 795,313 -2% Ram P/U 134,616 161,266 -17% 569,388 563,676 1% ProMaster Van 14,184 17,060 -17% 63,361 50,556 25% ProMaster City 3,118 2,971 5% 14,579 10,409 40% RAM BRAND 151,921 181,297 -16% 647,331 624,642 4% 200 10 2 400% 15 9 67% 300 2,031 5,100 -60% 16,662 16,653 0% Town & Country 3 0

4 0

Pacifica 38,821 29,512 32% 98,323 93,802 5% CHRYSLER BRAND 40,865 34,614 18% 115,004 110,464 4% Dart 5 1 400% 10 7 43% Charger 16,891 23,794 -29% 78,389 77,425 1% Challenger 10,172 14,605 -30% 54,314 52,955 3% Viper 2 2 0% 4 4 0% Journey 208 9,592 -98% 14,035 40,342 -65% Caravan 81 2,612 -97% 3,037 38,767 -92% Durango 13,004 12,372 5% 65,935 57,828 14% DODGE BRAND 40,363 62,978 -36% 215,724 267,328 -19% 500 33 12 175% 51 674 -92% 500L 13 83 -84% 190 475 -60% 500X 201 313 -36% 1,181 1,443 -18% Spider 20 326 -94% 952 1,711 -44% FIAT BRAND 267 734 -64% 2,374 4,303 -45% Giulia 1,520 2,560 -41% 7,634 8,203 -7% Alfa 4C 1 7 -86% 77 99 -22% Stelvio 2,536 3,526 -28% 10,539 10,284 2% ALFA ROMEO 4,057 6,093 -33% 18,250 18,586 -2% FCA US LLC 411,513 499,431 -18% 1,777,394 1,820,636 -2%

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FCA US LLC