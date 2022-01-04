New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2022 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).

Next Gen DAS on the F-35 with new infrared technology

Global military infrared imaging systems markets continue to evolve as new detector technologies are incorporated into new systems and older systems are upgraded.

The global military infrared imaging systems market grew by 4.6% in 2021 and is expected to grow to nearly $14 billion by 2026.

Contents of the 400-page report include:

The current size and five-year (2022 – 2026) projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets.

Geographic segmentation: North America , Europe , Pacific Rim , Asia , Latin America , Africa and Middle East

Military infrared capabilities for 26 countries

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide

Market growth rate for various types of infrared Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs)

Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems

Competitive analyses and market shares

Profiles of 42 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems Worldwide - including their market strategies

Five-year market forecasts for:

Cooled MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) and InSb FPAs

Uncooled FPAs

HOT (High Operating Temperature) FPAs of various types

nBn/XBn bulk FPAs

HOT MCT FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

T2SL FPAs

InGaAs FPAs and systems

Market shares for suppliers of:

Military Infrared S ystems (Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic)

Airborne Gimbaled Systems

MCT FPAs

InSb FPAs

T2SL FPAs

Uncooled FPAs

InGaAs FPAs

Stirling Cryocoolers

Infrared Systems covered in detail include:

Ground-based Systems - Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Family of Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS); Counter-UAS systems.

Airborne Systems - Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST), Persistent Surveillance aerostats and fixed/rotary wing UAVs, Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;

Naval Systems - optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard EO/IR;

Tactical Missile Seekers - air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; smart munitions.

Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense - infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.

Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology

