Sharecare announces leadership appointments to support continued growth and financial performance

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced strategic hires to further the company's goals to accelerate growth and create greater value for customers and shareholders. These new key appointments are as follows:

- Jaffry Mohammed, the Company's recently announced executive vice president and head of Enterprise and Provider, has been appointed Sharecare's chief operating officer. In this expanded role, he will oversee Sharecare's ongoing operational growth and end-to-end delivery of its comprehensive virtual health platform, services, and solutions. Jaffry replaces Pam Shipley who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

- Carrie Ratliff will assume the role of chief legal officer, responsible for overseeing Sharecare's legal matters, including M&A, intellectual property, governance, compliance, and corporate. Joining Sharecare this month, Carrie's combination of legal and business expertise will support the Company's business strategy, development, and continued growth. Previously, Carrie served as senior vice president, corporate secretary at Change Healthcare where she had responsibility for management of legal activities, including compliance, securities, corporate and board governance, contracting, business development, and litigation management. Prior to Change Healthcare, Carrie was a partner at King and Spalding LLP where she advised private and public companies on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and other general corporate matters.

- Atul Gupta will assume the role of executive vice president, health advocacy operations, responsible for launching and operating Sharecare's payor-independent multi-plan healthcare benefits navigation and advocacy solutions. Joining Sharecare this month, Atul's combination of customer-centric operational expertise and in-depth payor advocacy experience will support the Company's business and continued growth trajectory. Most recently, Atul served as vice president at Anthem where he innovated member service and advocacy with the seamless integration of AI-augmented digital-first and high-touch processes and technology. Prior to Anthem, Atul was vice president and senior partner at IBM where he successfully launched the Cognitive Customer Care practice and led IBM's transformational customer experience process outsourcing business.

- William Janis has been appointed senior vice president of health advocacy, responsible for corporate strategy and new growth opportunities across Sharecare's emerging advocacy efforts. Previously, he led the customer transformation strategy practice at PwC Strategy&, where he drove the development of digital products and go-to-market strategies for leading payors and providers, including PwC's fastest growing health practice with a focus on advocacy and engagement transformation. Prior to PwC Strategy&, William was a business strategy consultant at Accenture, advising Fortune 500 companies on omni-channel consumer experience, digital, and self-service strategies.

- Marcus Gordon joins Sharecare as senior vice president of growth marketing. Responsible for demand generation across the Company's Enterprise and Provider channels, Marcus will ensure that Sharecare's marketing activities are aligned against data-driven insights and best practices for attracting and cultivating qualified, high-quality sales prospects. Previously, Marcus led corporate marketing and communications at Lumeris, a tech-enabled population health services and analytics company, where he was responsible for operationalizing complex business awareness and demand generation programs, while selling into integrated delivery systems. Prior to Lumeris, Marcus held senior marketing roles at xG Health Solutions, Evolent Health, and Tenet Healthcare, and also served as a leader in Edelman's Global Digital Health practice.

"Sharecare remains focused on execution, growth, and innovation to extend our reach beyond the nearly 10 million lives on our platform, and these appointments underscore our ability to attract highly accomplished leaders who believe in our vision and will drive increased penetration of the multi-billion-dollar market opportunity ahead of us," said Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "Their highly complementary skills in business strategy, legal, sales, healthcare, and technology will help us maximize Sharecare's market potential and more efficiently leverage resources to drive growth and profitability while meeting the evolving needs of our payor, corporate, provider, and life sciences customers and shareholders."

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

