Ziflow Claims Multiple Leadership Positions in Winter G2 2021 Reports

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziflow today announced that it is once again the leader in multiple G2.com Winter 2022 reports for the online proofing category. These reports include the Momentum Grid® Report for Online Proofing and the Grid® Report for Online Proofing . Ziflow is also ranked as a high performer in the Video CMS Software category.

Ziflow is the only best-of-breed online proofing platform in the G2 Leaders quadrant for online proofing software. This reinforces the company's market leadership in online proofing and creative collaboration.

Ziflow's status as a Momentum leader is backed by over 400 reviews from verified users on G2.com weighted heavily by customer satisfaction as well as year-over-year company growth in employee, social and online presence. These positive reviews demonstrate the value and customer success that Ziflow provides to over half a million users working in creative teams in agencies and brands.

"Customer success is our primary goal and measure of achievement at Ziflow. We are pleased to have once again been recognized by G2 for its reports for online proofing. It reflects that we are meeting our goal of supporting creative teams in delivering exceptional work at a time when demand for creative content is exploding," said Anthony Welgemoed, CEO and Co-founder of Ziflow. "It is truly an honor to have this public recognition backed by positive customer reviews."

The G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Online Proofing, the Grid® Report for Online Proofing, and the Video CMS Software category placements were calculated using G2's proprietary algorithm that analyzes real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, market presence and product features, respectively. The website is regarded worldwide for being the world's largest software marketplace and review site, which supports software buyers as they compare products according to their satisfaction scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of their peers.

About Ziflow

Ziflow is the leading creative collaboration platform. Ziflow helps agencies and brands deliver exceptional creative work by streamlining feedback on any creative asset from concept to delivery. Creative teams collaborate on any creative asset with a single platform for review of video, digital, web, documents, images, audio, banners, and much more. Flexible workflow accelerates approval of creative projects. Seamless integration with creative tools and apps lets creative teams continue to work at speed. Customers include Showtime, McCann Worldgroup, AWS, Weber, Specialized and Dupont. Ziflow was founded in 2017 and serves thousands of customers across the world. Ziflow has team members in the US, UK, Poland and South Africa.

