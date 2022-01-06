Markel promotes Hollis Zyglocke to Regional President, Mid-Atlantic Region

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Hollis Zyglocke has been appointed Regional President, Mid-Atlantic for the Markel Specialty division. In her new role, Zyglocke will be responsible for leading the region within Markel Specialty's East Territory.

Hollis Zyglocke, Regional President, Mid-Atlantic Region

"Hollis' leadership, combined with her experience and relationships will be an asset to her team and our customers," said Sarah Gavlick, Markel Specialty Chief Territory Officer, East. "She has been a vital member of our Mid-Atlantic team and we're looking forward to continued profitable growth for the region under her leadership."

Hollis joined Markel in 2017 and most recently served as Senior Director, Underwriting & Production, Casualty/Excess & Umbrella in Markel's Mid-Atlantic Region. She replaces Steve Girard who was named Regional President, Southeast Region for Markel Specialty.

Zyglocke has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. She has held previous positions in claims, casualty underwriting, and product line management. Prior to joining Markel, she was at James River Insurance Company where she led an underwriting team focused on primary and excess liability coverage for high-risk construction and manufacturing risks, including those in the environmental and energy sector.

Zyglocke will report to Gavlick and is based in Markel's Glen Allen, Virginia office.

