The grandson of Dave Chasen provided the original recipe which will be offered with no contact delivery in Los Angeles on January 28

Chasen's World Famous Chili Los Angeles Delivery The grandson of Dave Chasen provided the original recipe which will be offered with no contact delivery in Los Angeles on January 28

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chasen's was a famous restaurant frequented by film stars, entertainers, politicians and other dignitaries in West Hollywood, California. It opened for business in 1936. It was most famous for its chili. Elizabeth Taylor had several orders of Chasen's chili flown to the set of Cleopatra in 1963 while filming in Rome.

The owner, Dave Chasen kept the recipe his guarded secret, entrusting it to no one. For years he came to the restaurant every Sunday to privately cook up a batch, which he would freeze for the week believing that the chili was best when reheated. "

Chauffeurs, actors and actresses would come to the back door of Chasen's to buy the chili by the quart. Other famous people including Walt Disney, Cary Grant, Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason, W. C. Fields, James Cagney, Clark Gable and F. Scott Fitzgerald craved this chili.

On Friday, January 28 1 night only, Iconic Restaurant Series is offering Chasen's World Famous Chili with no contact delivery anywhere in Los Angeles County. Pre-ordering is available at https://iconicrestaurantseries.com/

ABOUT ICONIC RESTAURANT SERIES

The most famous dishes from LA's legendary restaurants are authentically recreated along with collaborations from notable restaurants by Executive Chef Michael Montilla, formerly of Spago. Montilla is also the Chef/Owner of LA's Hillside Kitchen (www.hillsidekitchenla.com). Meals are delivered by a handpicked team of drivers that wear a mask and gloves and provide no contact delivery. https://iconicrestaurantseries.com/ Customer service: lisa@iconicrestaurantseries.com

View original content:

SOURCE Iconic Restaurant Series