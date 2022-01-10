MEDIA EVENT: PARENTS SPEAK OUT AGAINST POLITICAL INDOCTRINATION BY FARMINGTON MICHIGAN PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT Outraged by district-sponsored "21-Day Equity Challenge" that stoked racial division,parents host press conference and peaceful rally, address concerns at school board meeting

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmington Kids First and Moms for America, two nonprofit organizations, and concerned parents of students enrolled in the Farmington Michigan Public School District, will hold a press conference and peaceful rally on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, prior to the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Education. This is the first school board meeting since the revelation that the district sponsored a "21-Day Equity Challenge" promoting racial division and political indoctrination in the district's public schools. Several parents will express their opposition to the board's actions at the media event and will address the board directly during the public meeting.

WHO Parents of K-12 students in the Farmington Public School District

Farmington Kids First, a nonprofit organization

Moms for America, a nonprofit educational organization



WHAT A press conference and peaceful rally featuring parents of students in the Farmington Public School District with comments and signs. Following the press conference, parents will attend the Board of Education meeting, where they will express their concerns to the school board directly.



WHERE North Farmington High School

32900 W 13 Mile Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48334



WHEN Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm EST

- Set-up time for media: 4:00 pm

- One-on-one interviews with parents: 5:00 pm

- Press conference: 5:30 pm

- Conclude media event: 5:50 pm



INTERVIEWS To book interviews with Farmington Kids First, Moms for America, or local parents, contact: Hannah Blair, M 973-525-6318, media@proactivecommunications.com.



DETAILS The Farmington Public School District recently hosted a "21-Day Equity Challenge" that was riddled with divisive political messaging – "white privilege checklists," a list of "microaggressions to avoid" such as calling America the "land of opportunity," and calls to "join a BLM or affiliated protest" and donate to bail funds for violent rioters. Parents are objecting to this program saying it inflames racial divisions, promotes anti-American concepts, and detracts from the educational mission of the school district.





