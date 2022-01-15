Mississippi School Bus Tour to Celebrate School Choice Week

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A School Choice Roadshow celebrating National School Choice Week will highlight five different schools across Mississippi.

On Tuesday, Jan 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19, the bus tour will make mini-stops at five school stops throughout the state for special student celebrations of choice, including confetti poppers, balloon releases, cookie cakes, a dance performance, and more. The stops will take place at Midtown Public Charter School and Barack Obama Magnet School in Jackson, The 3D School in Petal, Sumrall High School in Sumrall, and Bayou Academy in Cleveland.

A video from the tour — featuring teacher and parent testimonies and celebration highlights — will be released during School Choice Week at facebook.com/EmpowerMississippi .

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to attend a great school that meets his or her unique needs. We are excited to once again celebrate all the great education options across Mississippi during National School Choice Week," said Grant Callen, CEO of Empower Mississippi. "Different types of schools meet students' needs in different ways, so we celebrate traditional public school, charter school, magnet school, private school, online school, and home school because every child is unique."

This celebratory roadshow is organized by Empower Mississippi. Founded in 2014, Empower Mississippi is an independent, nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to removing barriers to opportunity so all Mississippians can flourish.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

