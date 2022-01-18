Report: Ace Hardware is 13th Fastest-Growing Retailer in U.S.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware was the 13th fastest-growing U.S.-based retailer between 2019 and 2020, according to a report by Philadelphia-based Total Retail.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation)

Revenue at Ace grew from $6.071 billion to $7.762 billion over the period, or 27.9 percent. That's highest in the hardware and home improvement category and fourth overall among combination online and "brick and mortar" businesses, according to Total Retail's Top 50 ranking.

"The retail landscape and consumers' expectations have rapidly changed," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "We have continued to focus our efforts by having the quality brands they seek in stock and conveniently available how, when and where they want them– be it in-store, curbside pick-up and delivery from their local store."

Total Retail's publisher Joe Keenan reported that of the 150 retail companies it tracked over the period, only 73 posted positive year- over-year sales.

Earlier in January, New York-based Incisiv ranked Ace Hardware as tops in the home improvement category for online-offline consumer experience, citing its "omnichannel prowess."

In December, Redwood City, California-based Reputation ranked Ace Hardware as the second most beloved retailer in America. The firm analyzed 3.7 million Google reviews to calculate a "Reputation Score" for each; Ace Hardware scored highest for "consumer sentiment" and "shopper engagement."

In November, Quebec-based Orckestra's fifth annual study of omnichannel capabilities ranked Ace Hardware as third overall of 100 retailers considered. It scored highest in the home improvement category, ahead of The Home Depot, Tractor Supply. Co and Lowe's

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Contact:

Jeff Gooding

jgood@acehardware.com

Source: Ace Hardware Corporation

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation