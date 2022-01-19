Above Food and Umiami Partner to Further Development of Plant-Based Whole Cut Meat Analogues

With Umiami's Groundbreaking Technology, Above Food Will Be Able to Offer Plant-Based Proteins like Chicken and Fish Without Sacrificing Texture and Size

REGINA, SK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Above Food Corp. (Above Food), a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated plant-based food company, announced today its partnership with Umiami , a groundbreaking food technology company based in France that focuses on reproducing whole-cut meat and fish, made from plants. Through this union, Above Food and Umiami will be collaborating on research and development featuring a variety of Above Food's proprietary protein ingredients and scaling production processes for the development of texturized whole-cut meat and fish analogues.

Umiami recently won the Future Food Tech startup showcase powered by Quorn for its breakthrough proprietary texturization process, which allows for the perfect replication of whole cut proteins with consistency aligned fibres.

"The mainstream production techniques for plant-based meats have had significant limitations on size and texture, until now," said Above Food President and Co-Founder Martin Williams. "Umiami has cracked the code, meaning it can create a thick, fibrous whole cut of meat, beyond the typical patties, sausages and bite-size portions consumers are accustomed to right now."

Umiami's commitment to the health of people, the planet, and animal welfare are in-line with Above Food's own ethos, which places emphasis on transparency of its supply chain to ensure delicious, densely nutritious, and sustainably grown plant-based ingredients and foods.

"Above Food's world class expertise and seed-to-fork platform will allow us to expand beyond soy into other highly functional plant proteins," noted Umiami Co-founder, Martin Habfast. "We very much look forward to working with them, combining their knowledge of protein functionality and our proprietary texturization process, while also expanding our North American network."

This partnership comes at a time of significant momentum for both organizations as Above Food recently announced the addition of Loma Linda, Tuno, and Neat to its house of CPG brands last year. Demonstrating similar momentum, 2021 saw Umiami raise 4M€ in capital, and gain international recognition for its advanced texturization technology.

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD CORP.

Above Food Corp. is a first-of-its-kind, plant-based food company that celebrates delicious products made with real ingredients, real nutrition, real flavor, and real transparency. Founded in Canada by food production ecosystem veterans and visionary co-founders, Lionel Kambeitz, Donato Sferra, Tyler West and Martin Williams, Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world — one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a complete chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, Above Food delivers food to businesses and consumers with unparalleled traceability, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density. Above Food's brands are available online at www.abovefood.com and in natural grocers across Canada and the USA. For more information about Above Food, please visit www.abovefood.com or follow Above Food on Instagram ( @above_food ), Facebook ( Above Food ) and LinkedIn ( Above Food ).

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD BRANDS INC.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Above Food Corp., Above Food Brands Inc. was established in 2019 to develop and distribute premium whole plant alternatives of meat, dairy, bakery, and baby food, by creating delicious, densely nutritious consumer products and branded ingredients.

ABOUT UMIAMI

To create the world's first plant-based whole-cuts, Umiami uses an unprecedented technique to texturize plant proteins. Their process is the first in the world that can create thick fibrous chicken breasts at scale. It is also cleaner-label than current industrially available technologies.

Umiami sells its product as white labels to a range of leading plant-based foods companies. Umiami is reachable at partnerships@umiami.com , or www.umiami.com .

