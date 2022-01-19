Jeeng Closes Out Record-Setting Year, Monetizing 5B More Emails Across 2K More Newsletters a Month in 2021 As Email Gains Traction, the Only Publisher-focused Messaging Platform Sees Traffic Soar to with Trusted, Personalized Content

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeeng, the only multi-channel messaging platform built exclusively for publishers, today announced its new record for email traffic in 2021, monetizing 25 billion emails a month across 12,000 newsletters, up from 20 billion emails and 10,000 newsletters a month in 2020.

The surge in email traffic proves consumers are moving away from social media platforms and increasingly relying on publisher emails as credible sources of news and information. As a result, publishers have invested more in their email newsletter programs over the last year to give their audiences more of the trustworthy, personalized, and curated content they want, resulting in increased traffic, engagement and subscriber loyalty.

"Jeeng's personalized email solution allows us to use AI to understand exactly what our readers want and get to know them on a much deeper level," said Ashley Toering, managing editor for SoapHub.com at Lola Digital Media. "Before, we threw out a wide net of content and hoped subscribers would click. Now, we can get specific, sending each subscriber exactly what they want, which has driven our open rates up 5% and CTR up 3% compared to non-personalized messages in just the first month."

In addition to monetizing more emails in 2021, Jeeng also enabled publishers to monetize 4X more sessions on news reader platforms, serving up ads on 400 million sessions a month compared to just 100M in 2020. As the only platform that enables up to 100% newsreader monetization, Jeeng allows publishers to derive more revenue and brand partners to gain more impressions. The surge in traffic on the Jeeng email and ad server platforms comes on the heels of a complete rebrand for the company, a $5 million investment , and a groundbreaking email user study that revealed key insights into how consumers view and interact with the email newsletters they subscribe to.

"It's clear consumers have essentially lost their patience with the misinformation and drama on social platforms like Facebook and are turning directly to the publishers they trust for news and information they can count on," said Jeeng CEO Jeff Kupietzky. "That's great news for publishers because having that direct relationship with their audiences through email allows them to build deeper connections and drive higher engagement and monetization."

To support the surge in demand for its personalized messaging and monetization platform, Jeeng has also grown its staff by 48%, filling key roles in customer support and product development. The company also achieved ISO/IEC 27001 information security management certification, giving its customers added peace of mind that their user data is safe and protected, with routine security audits performed regularly.

In 2022, Jeeng expects its platform growth to continue, fueled by a number of outreach initiatives right out of the gate. In February, the company will release the results of its 2022 email user study and host a webinar, " Rewire Your Email Brain ," featuring Forrester Research's Shar VanBoskirk.

In March, look for the results of Digiday's "The State of Personalization in Email Marketing" report revealed on the main stage of the Publishing Summit , as well as Jeeng appearances at eTail West , AdMonsters Spring Pub Forum , and Shoptalk .

To learn more about the Jeeng personalized messaging platform for publishers, visit www.jeeng.com .

About Jeeng

Jeeng, formerly PowerInbox, provides personalized, automated and multichannel messaging solutions allowing publishers to drive new revenue with personalized audience engagement. With Jeeng, publishers can better own and optimize their audiences – focusing on automated, cross-channel messaging tailored to audience interest, easily managed and supported by a dynamic messaging platform. Venture backed, Jeeng supports 150 million unique users a month from over 650 leading publishers including VICE Media, The Atlantic, Crain's, HarperCollins and Vox Media. For more information about Jeeng, visit www.jeeng.com .

