Join TuSimple Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call, February 9, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP) will release its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, TuSimple will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). A replay of the call will be available at ir.tusimple.com .

(PRNewsfoto/TuSimple)

What: TuSimple Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST

To Listen via Telephone:

Conference Topic: TuSimple Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 9580979

US/CANADA (Toll-Free) Number: +1 (833) 519-1404

International (Paid) Number: (270) 215-9738

To Listen via Internet: ir.tusimple.com

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com

TuSimple Investor Relations Contacts

James Mann

james.mann@tusimple.ai

Lauren Harper

lauren.harper@tusimple.ai

