Medicx Health and MadHive Launch Programmatic OTT Solution for the Healthcare Industry Partnership provides expanded access to privacy-compliant over-the-top (OTT) targeting for Health, Medical and Pharma advertisers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Health today announced a partnership with MadHive , the enterprise software that powers modern media, to create a new privacy-compliant end-to-end OTT solution for the healthcare industry.

As consumers rapidly cut their cable cords, streaming TV is driving a shift in how, when and where audiences consume content. OTT advertising combines digital advertising's targeting capabilities with linear TV's broad reach and scale, providing advertisers the opportunity to reach incremental audiences across this fast-growing channel.

The new OTT offering combines Medicx' industry leading deep medical targeting expertise with MadHive's ability to reach audiences across the OTT universe. The result is a unified, integrated solution for audience planning, campaign forecasting, execution, and measurement that enables medical and pharma practitioners to reach patients in need with confidence and efficiency.

Frank Hicks, EVP of Product Strategy and Partnerships, stated "We are excited to offer clients an integrated ability to plan, execute and measure their OTT campaigns, combining the strength of MadHive's OTT programmatic software with Medicx' industry leading high performing healthcare audience segments and cloud-based measurement and analytics platform."

The partnership is already driving superior results in the market, achieving a 100% increase in patients reached through emerging OTT channels. This expanded access will provide end-to-end managed service for both Medicx and MadHive clients.

Adam Helfgott, CEO of MadHive stated, "The healthcare industry is ripe for innovation, yet it holds some of the strictest privacy and compliance standards in advertising. As cord cutting continues to accelerate, programmatic OTT allows advertisers to run targeted, precise campaigns to reach streaming viewers. MadHive designed our industry-leading OTT product to simplify programmatic advertising while providing transparency and privacy protection at every step. We are excited to partner with Medicx to set a new standard in medical advertising."

This partnership marks a paradigm shift in an industry looking for innovative solutions to meet and exceed the regulatory requirements and HIPAA compliance standards. By unifying two leaders in their respective fields, this combined offering is a quantum leap in innovation that lays the groundwork for the future of medical and pharma marketing.

About Medicx Health

Medicx Health provides commercialization of data and analytics software and services that enable pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to better profile, reach and engage with target audiences and maximize the value of marketing investments. To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com .

About MadHive

MadHive is an enterprise software that powers modern media. MadHive's advertising suite provides tools for audience forecasting, precision targeting and activation, and cross-screen attribution against its proprietary OTT-first device graph. Customers include advertisers that leverage MadHive's next-generation cryptography to prevent fraud and increase margins and broadcast giants that leverage the platform to power their digital TV offerings. https://madhive.com/

