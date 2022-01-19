New Professional Certificate Program Teaches Essentials of Open Source Software Development The three course program from edX and The Linux Foundation covers Linux, Git, and other open source software development tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, has announced the immediate availability of three new training courses on the edX platform: Open Source Software Development: Linux for Developers (LFD107x) , Linux Tools for Software Development (LFD108x) , and Git for Distributed Software Development (LFD109x) . The three courses can be taken individually or combined to earn a Professional Certificate in Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git .

The Linux Foundation logo

Open Source Software Development: Linux for Developers (LFD107x) explores the key concepts of developing open source software and how to work productively in a Linux environment. This course is designed for a computer user with some experience on another operating system, but with limited to no experience working in a Linux environment. It delves into Linux systems, including installation, desktop environments, text editors, important commands and utilities, command shells and scripts, filesystems, and compiling software.

Linux Tools for Software Development (LFD108x) examines the tools necessary to do everyday work in Linux development environments and beyond. It is designed for developers with experience working on any operating system who want to understand the basics of open source development. Upon completion, participants will be familiar with essential command line tools, so they can work comfortably and productively in Linux environments.

Git for Distributed Software Development (LFD109x) provides a thorough introduction to Git, the source control system that arose out of the Linux kernel community, that enables widely distributed development to operate efficiently. The course will prepare participants to use Git to create new repositories or clone existing ones, commit new changes, review revision histories, examine differences with older versions, work with different branches, merge repositories, and work with a distributed development team.

The three courses combine into the "Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git" Professional Certificate Program , which is designed for developers with experience working on any operating system who want to understand the basics of open source software development. The program surveys how open source software works, including advantages of using it, methods of working in OSS communities, governance models and licensing choices. It delves into Linux systems and Linux tools for developers, including installation, desktop environments, text editors, important commands and utilities, command shells and scripts, filesystems and compiling software. It also provides a thorough introduction to Git, the source control system that arose out of the Linux kernel community, that enables widely distributed development to operate efficiently.

The three courses were created by Jerry Cooperstein, PhD, who has been working with Linux since 1994, and has developed and delivered training in both the kernel and user space. He has overall responsibility for all training content at The Linux Foundation. During a two decade career in nuclear astrophysics, he developed state-of-the-art simulation software on many kinds of supercomputers and taught at both the undergraduate and graduate level. Jerry joined The Linux Foundation in 2009, where he currently serves as Senior Content Manager.

To earn the professional certificate , participants must enroll in the program, complete all three courses, and pay a verified certificate fee of $149 per course. Each of the three courses can also be taken through edX in audit mode for no cost for those who do not require a certificate of completion.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

dbrown@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Linux Foundation