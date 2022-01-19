Nium Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Robin Gandhi as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium , a leader in global payments and card issuance for frictionless commerce, today announced the appointment of Robin Gandhi to Chief Product Officer. Gandhi will be responsible for defining and executing product strategy to expand leadership in existing markets and pursue new addressable markets for Nium. His role includes end-to-end product life cycle ownership, from product vision and strategy to oversight of technology development. He will work closely across Nium to ensure continued customer success and market share growth. Gandhi reports to Prajit Nanu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nium, and he is based in the company's San Francisco co-headquarters.

"Robin is a deeply experienced leader with an incredible vision for product management and a wealth of industry knowledge across the payments ecosystem," said Nanu. "He will be an essential part of our leadership team and I'm personally looking forward to seeing him take our product efforts to the next level."

Prior to joining Nium, Robin led the product, engineering, design, and operations efforts at TripActions for its Liquid offering, a next generation payments and issuing platform that powers TripActions travel capabilities and end-to-end expense management product.

Before TripActions, Robin was at Adyen where he was the general manager of its global issuing offering, managing go-to-market and product, as well as running acquiring, product, data, and partnerships for North America. He worked with the global card schemes, banks, financial institutions, and third-party partners (from commerce platforms to point-of-sale software systems) that make omni-channel commerce possible for their merchants across the globe. He was a key part of Adyen's growth in the North American market and beyond, helping guide the company from a $1.2B private company to $70B+ public company.

"For the past several years, the payments landscape has gone through a myriad of transitions, and yet global B2B digital payments remain as fragmented and complicated as ever," said Robin Gandhi, Chief Product Officer at Nium. "As businesses continue their digital transformation journey, which accelerated over the last two years, we have an enormous opportunity to forever change the way global businesses pay and get paid. I couldn't be more excited to join Nium and continue delivering on its promise of simplifying the payments experience for businesses and powering frictionless commerce."

Robin has a strong payments background, having come to Adyen from Digital River World Payments. In addition, Robin has over 10 years in management consulting, having spent time at Accenture, Mitchell Madison Group, and also founding his own firm, Broadroots Consulting, which was acquired by the New York based agency, Converseon. Robin also holds an MBA from the top ranked INSEAD business school in Fontainebleau, France and Singapore.

About Nium

Nium is a leading embedded fintech company that provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment services. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe with services for pay-outs, pay-ins, card issuance, and banking-as-a-service. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses are able to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries - 85 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 27 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium's license portfolio covers 11 of the world's jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

Nium was named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 (2020, 2021), which highlights the most promising Fintech companies globally.

For more information about Nium, visit: http://www.nium.com .

