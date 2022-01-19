ON24, Inc. Patent Validity to be Challenged at the United States Patent and Trademark Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rapacke Law Group, PA announces that webinar.net, Defendant in a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, will challenge the validity of ON24, Inc.'s U.S. Patent 9,148,480 B2 directed to a "communication console with component aggregation" at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in an inter partes review (IPR) trial proceeding conducted at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

ON24 filed suit against webinar.net in the Northern District of California alleging intentional interference with contractual relations, unfair competition, false advertising, and infringement of the '480 patent. webinar.net recently filed its Answer in the case and is now in the final stages of preparing its petition for IPR for filing at the USPTO on the basis that the '480 patent claims were unpatentable over the prior art.

ON24 is a publicly-traded software company headquartered in San Francisco, California that provides cloud-based digital platforms and software products to clientele in numerous sectors. ON24 specializes in webinars, webcasting, virtual events, and multimedia content. The company has recently found itself embroiled in legal controversy as it is subject to a class-action lawsuit by its shareholders for an allegedly misleading prospectus.

webinar.net is a privately owned software company headquartered in Pleasanton, California, and offers the first marketing, training, and corporate communications platform fully hosted in the cloud that enables organizations to connect, engage, and interact with one another. webinar.net, Inc. is represented by the Rapacke Law Group, P.A.

