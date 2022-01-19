Pacaso Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform in Bend, Oregon

BEND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has expanded its service to Bend, Oregon. The company has begun hiring a regional team and is working with a variety of local businesses to support its operations in the Pacific Northwest.

"Central Oregon offers a desirable lifestyle with countless options for culture, dining and entertainment. It's known for its vibrant craft brewing scene, unparalleled access to millions of acres of national forest for outdoor recreation year-round, and is a sought-after location for second home buyers," said Chief Revenue Officer Andreas Madsen. "As a full-time resident and Bend community member myself, I have seen all the area has to offer, and I'm thrilled our service offering at Pacaso allows more families to become part of this special community and destination for the long term."

"Working with the Pacaso team has been amazing and I am so excited but not surprised that they have chosen to bring their unique co-ownership business model to the paradise we call Central Oregon," said Chad Pasinetti, owner of Pasinetti Group NW at eXp Realty. "Providing consumers with the ability to purchase a share of a luxury second home, in the best locations, at an approachable price point will only help increase the inventory available and provide more families the ability to improve their quality of life."

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission, plus Pacaso equity in the form of500 RSUs. Agents in Bend who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website.

"While second homes in amazing four-season destinations, such as Central Oregon, often sit vacant most of the year, Pacaso brings families together to fully utilize the homes instead. The net effect is more inventory and the opportunity for buyers to uplevel their focus toward luxury properties and away from lower price points," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison.

Pacaso's first listing in Bend is a seven-bedroom home nestled in the Sunriver community that blends Northwest classic with mountain modern design and offers unobstructed views of the surrounding forest. With a spacious great room, gourmet kitchen, and an expansive patio with a sunken hot tub, the home affords homeowners the perfect gathering place for relaxation and recreation in the outdoor haven of Deschutes County. To learn more about homes available throughout Bend, please visit the Pacaso website .

Pacaso ® (pronounced like "Picasso") modernizes the decades-old practice of co-ownership by creating a marketplace that makes buying, owning, and selling a luxury second home easy. From curating the best listings in top second home markets to offering integrated financing and sales from as little as ⅛ to as much as ½ ownership; upscale interior design; and professional property management, Pacaso provides owners with all the benefits of owning a second home with less hassle. After purchase, Pacaso manages the home on an ongoing basis and supports a frictionless resale process.

Pacaso was co-founded by former Zillow executives Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff.

