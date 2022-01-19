LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agustin D. Orozco, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section in the Central District of California, has returned to Crowell & Moring's Los Angeles office as a partner in its White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement and Government Contracts groups.

Senior Federal Corruption Prosecutor Agustin D. Orozco Returns to Crowell & Moring

Orozco's practice focuses on white collar criminal defense and corporate investigations, as well as government contracts matters. His background as a federal prosecutor and government contracts attorney positions him to be an effective strategist for clients on matters at the intersection of government contracts and white collar. Orozco's practice will focus in particular on representing companies and individuals in litigation and counseling related to the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), False Claims Act (FCA), Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and alleged violations of Title 18 of the United States Code, specifically matters involving allegations of corruption and bribery.

"We are so pleased to welcome Agustin back to Crowell & Moring and to our partnership. He left as an associate in our Government Contracts Group and gained valuable government and trial experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney investigating and prosecuting white collar crime," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Agustin is a skilled criminal and civil litigator whose focus on investigations and commercial disputes will bring strategic value to our clients."

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the Central District of California, Orozco led investigations into public corruption matters at both federal and local levels. He represented the government in over 100 matters, including criminal investigations, prosecutions, appeals of public corruption, bribery (both domestic and abroad), conflicts of interest, honest services fraud, procurement fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, obstruction of justice, money laundering, and tax evasion. In 2019, Orozco was assigned to the Public Corruption & Civil Rights Section, where he focused on investigations into allegations of corruption and fraud, trying high-profile cases, such as a re-trial of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy, and the prosecution of complex white collar cases, such as the prosecution of a real estate developer who defrauded creditors through complicated business transactions and an attorney who defrauded clients by forging court orders and misappropriating client funds. He has tried six cases to verdict, briefed several appeals, and argued successfully before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In addition, during his tenure at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Orozco served as the chair of the Diversity-Mentorship Subcommittee, civil rights crimes coordinator, and the Office's first-ever pro bono coordinator.

"Agustin adds to our powerful bench of former government prosecutors – including more than 20 DOJ and SEC attorneys – and really strengthens our investigative and trial prowess on the West Coast," said Daniel L. Zelenko, chair of the firm's White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement Group. "With several years of DOJ experience under his belt, Agustin brings in-depth, first-chair trial experience to offer clients in white collar criminal defense matters."

"Agustin's government contracts capabilities, combined with his experience prosecuting procurement fraud matters while at the USAO, make him a strong addition to our already deep bench," said Daniel R. Forman, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Government Contracts Group. "He is a differentiator for the firm, both in Los Angeles and nationally, and will play a key role in helping our clients navigate what we expect will be a ramp up by the Biden administration of investigations and enforcement actions against government contractors."

Orozco earned his law degree from Loyola Law School and his undergraduate degree from the University of California, San Diego. He serves as a commissioner on the California State Bar's Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and is a board member of For People of Color, Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on diversifying the legal profession.

"I am thrilled to return home to Crowell & Moring and reunite with several of my former colleagues," Orozco said. "The firm has an outstanding reputation in the white collar and government contracts bars. I look forward to drawing on my federal service and private practice experience to help clients with their most pressing investigations, and continuing to build out the firm's white collar presence on the West Coast."

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia that represents clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and transactional and corporate matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation and government-facing matters, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Media Contact:

An Pham

Senior Communications Manager

+1 202.508.8740

Email: prteam@crowell.com

Crowell & Moring LLP (PRNewsFoto/Crowell & Moring LLP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP