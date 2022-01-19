Backed by conscious investors, innovative corporates, and key advisors, Untapped Ventures announces the launch of its first fund and releases information about the initial investments in its portfolio.

Untapped Ventures Launches Fund I to Help Humanity Reach Untapped Potential Backed by conscious investors, innovative corporates, and key advisors, Untapped Ventures announces the launch of its first fund and releases information about the initial investments in its portfolio.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Untapped Ventures today announces the launch of its inaugural early-stage venture capital fund dedicated to helping humanity achieve its untapped potential.

Untapped was founded in June 2020 when Founding General Partner George Bandarian set out on a personal mission to help humanity self-actualize.

Untapped, the 'Best Self VC', builds, invests, and coaches startups that help people live the best version of themselves, personally and professionally. The fund invests in the Future of Work and HR Tech, and Mental Health and Personal Development.

Untapped's GP George Bandarian shares "I'm thrilled to help humanity self-actualize through a manifestation of a venture studio and fund. Our team has been hard at work and today we celebrate the launch of the fund and initial investments."

Investments

Untapped's initial investments include:

Billion Minds - a graduate of Untapped's 2021 Future of Work Accelerator is a B2B personal effectiveness software to help busy employees manage their chaotic lives. - a graduate of Untapped'sis a B2B personal effectiveness software to help busy employees manage their chaotic lives.

Hexact - a unique no-code, work automation platform combining the Internet as the data source, sophisticated AI services, and a low-cost team of human assistants. - a unique no-code, work automation platform combining the Internet as the data source, sophisticated AI services, and a low-cost team of human assistants.

Untapped Fund I is also backing a couple of exciting startups through its venture studio:

Fitcoin - a new play-to-earn token allowing users to monetize exercise via 'burn-to-earn' where the more calories users burn, the more Fitcoin they earn. - a new play-to-earn token allowing users to monetize exercise via 'burn-to-earn' where the more calories users burn, the more Fitcoin they earn.

Teamfulness - a revolutionary productivity app for employees and teams to leverage neuroscience-based business meditations to improve clarity, ideation, and problem-solving. - a revolutionary productivity app for employees and teams to leverage neuroscience-based business meditations to improve clarity, ideation, and problem-solving.

Fund Launch Party

Untapped will celebrate the launch of Fund I with a virtual party inside Untapped's metaverse world built in Topia (a previous investment) taking place on Tuesday 2/2/22 at 2:22 pm EST (11:22 am PST).

Investors, founders, and self-actualization enthusiasts are all welcome to join what is set to be a fun party with surprise NFTs hidden inside the world.

Click here to register

About Untapped Ventures

Untapped Ventures is a venture studio + fund in LA that builds, invests, and coaches startups that help humanity reach its untapped potential.

Contact

Untapped PR

PR@untapped.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE Untapped