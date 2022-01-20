Amberwave Partners Launches iUSA Exchange Traded Fund to Drive Investment in American Jobs, Security, Growth

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging asset manager Amberwave Partners (Amberwave) today launched its first exchange traded fund (ETF), the Amberwave Invest USA JSG Fund (iUSA / NYSE: $IUSA), to drive value-based impact investment centered on the universal priorities of supporting American jobs, security, and growth (JSG). JSG investing is an emerging asset management ecosystem that emphasizes American jobs, national security, and economic growth and is strategically designed to help enhance the lives of all Americans and their communities.

Amberwave Partners

"At Amberwave Partners, we believe our JSG investing strategy will give investors the ability to direct their savings towards companies that create opportunities in the job market, reinforce supply chains, and contribute to long-term American economic growth — all while seeking to provide returns," said Amberwave co-founder Dan Katz. "Our ultimate goal is to encourage investment in these critical values — jobs, security, and growth — driving performance and encouraging corporations to act in ways that help improve communities across the country and contribute to the wellbeing and prosperity of all Americans."

Amberwave believes that JSG investing is good for both portfolios and American communities and results in more sustainable, higher quality, and more resilient cash flows. Amberwave believes:

Companies that invest in their workers will have more reliable production of goods and services, and more flexible ability to expand;

Companies that invest in the security of their supply chains and information technology and minimize their exposure to market threats will perform better and more sustainably during economic shocks; and

Companies that make productive investments in critical industries that contribute to broad-based economic prosperity will experience higher quality long-term earnings growth.

In an effort to maximize impact as Amberwave's first product, iUSA focuses on large-cap U.S. equities. Amberwave's objective is to allow investors to reallocate portions of their existing portfolio to JSG investing, giving them exposure to broad equity market returns while isolating JSG outperformance and letting them put their savings to work to help create shared prosperity for all Americans. The firm will endeavor to deliver superior returns while helping investors strengthen and protect communities across America.

The Amberwave team, based in New York and Houston, was co-founded and is led by Dan Katz, Stephen Miran, and Thomas Emanuel Dans, CFA — three financial professionals with decades of combined experience at leading firms including Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Allen & Company, Merrill Lynch, and Evercore Partners. Additionally, the co-founders of Amberwave all formerly served as senior officials at the U.S. Treasury Department, where they helped design and implement trillions of dollars in economic relief to support U.S. jobs, security, and growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

iUSA will be available to retail investors through most individual brokerage firms.

To learn more about Amberwave Partners and JSG investing, visit its website at amberwavepartners.com.

Disclaimer: While the shares of ETFs are tradeable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective.

Investors should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund(s) before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at http://www.jsgfunds.com/iusa-etf.

Media Contact: Tyler Hernandez - tyler@narrativedc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amberwave Partners