Anchorage Families to Gather at First School Choice Week Celebration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred Alaska parents and educators will celebrate learning options and Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proclamation of Jan. 23-29 as "Alaska School Choice Week" at the inaugural Alaska School Choice Celebration.

The free event will take place 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Anchorage Baptist Temple. Parents, community leaders, and educators from across the state will use the celebration to network, share testimonies, and promote greater educational empowerment for Alaska families.

Speakers will include government and school leaders from a variety of schools, as well as parents and students, who will speak about how school choice affects Alaska from their unique perspectives.

All community members are invited to the celebration, which is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"In this new era of education, we are excited to celebrate the many different types of educational services that are available to Alaskan students and to imagine many more," said Leigh Sloan, member of Alaskans for Choice in Education and one of the leading event organizers. "We believe that empowering families to make the best choices for their students will produce the best overall outcomes for their future. Come to join us in celebration and exploration of the future of education in Alaska!"

This event is planned by the Alaskans for Choice in Education, which works to empower parents to play an active role in their child's education and positively shape the future of Alaska education, along with the Alaska Policy Forum, an organization that continually grows prosperity by maximizing individual opportunities and freedom.

Anchorage Baptist Temple is located at 6401 E Northern Lights Blvd #3312.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

