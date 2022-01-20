Education Advanced, Inc. Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 Secondary Education

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, announced today that it received three top awards at this year's Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence. Cardonex, TestHound and Embarc (formerly BuildYourOwnCurriculum) have all won in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 Secondary Education category.

Education Advanced Logo (PRNewsfoto/Education Advanced)

"Education Advanced is proud to create software innovations to support secondary educators across the nation," said Education Advanced CEO Dr. Eli Crow. "EdTech continues to play a critical role in helping educators navigate this ever-changing educational landscape. We are honored to receive this award which recognizes how Education Advanced is empowering school leaders with operations tools to build student-centered master schedules, make data-driven staffing decisions, coordinate student assessments, and provide instructional consistency for all students."

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, which is organized by Tech & Learning Magazine, recognizes exceptional EdTech products and services. Winners of the 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence are showcased on Tech & Learning's website and will be featured in a special section of the magazine. Click here to view the full list of winners.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and Embarc (formerly BuildYourOwnCurriculum). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Education Advanced