Florida's Workforce Gets a Boost as Pure Air Control Services set to Hire 100's

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida job market has been recovering over the past few months from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it's set to get some much-needed help from Pure Air Control Services.

Pure Air Control Services begins "100 in 30 days" recruiting initiative to meet customer requests for its specialized HVAC and Indoor Air Quality Services offerings.

To meet this demand Pure Air Control Services, part Fortune 500 company, has commenced a "100 in 30 days" hiring program to recruit and train technicians in HVAC testing, cleaning and restoration around their proprietary PURE-Steam, PURE-Duct and HVAC New Life restoration services for projects across the United States.

"This hiring boom offers candidates great pay, benefits and most importantly a great career," says, Alan Wozniak, President of Pure Air Control Services, "it also provides new skills and growth opportunities as we continue to help our healthcare, government and education customers maintain safe buildings for their people!"

The company is actively recruiting for HVAC and Building Sciences Technicians, mechanical engineers, industrial hygienists and administrative and sales staff.

HVAC experience in coil cleaning, duct cleaning, mechanical maintenance and painting would be helpful. However, it is not all required and paid, on the job, training will be provided in these specialized areas of expertise.

"Pure Air Controls is a great company to work for!" says Geoff Stone, Building Remediation Sciences project manager, "In my 15 years here I have gained a wealth of industry knowledge and have worked my way up from HVAC Tech to Project Estimator and now Project Manager!

The company performs work for institutional and commercial buildings across the United States. HVAC Techs are expected to initially train and deploy from the Clearwater, FL headquarters in the greater Tampa Bay area.

Some of the exceptional full-time benefits of working for Pure Air Controls include:

$17 -$35 per Hour (depending on initial skill set)

Paid Training and Overtime

10 Paid Holidays Per Year

Travel with Per Diem

Stay on Bonus

Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance

Funded Retirement and Pension Plans

Traditional 401k and Roth 401(k) Plans

Part of a Fortune 500 publicly traded company

Career Growth Opportunities

To find out more about this exciting recruiting initiative, HVAC/IAQ restoration or to apply please contact Pure Air Control Services at 1-800-422-7873 or visit https://www.pureaircontrols.com

Contact: Troy Raszka, (727) 572-4550

Since 1984 we have provided Indoor Environmental Assessments and Remedial Solutions with special focus on the HVAC system and its restoration. All told we have over 600 million square feet of experience across more than 10,000 buildings in the education, commercial, government and health care sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pure Air Control Services)

