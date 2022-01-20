Intellihot Expands with a New Chicago Headquarters

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihot, a clean technology manufacturer creating innovative, sustainable solutions for the built environment, today announced the official location of the company's headquarters as part of its strategic growth plan.

The 17,000-square-foot office, at 750 Bunker Court in Vernon Hills, just 45 minutes from O'Hare, will house the company's Sales, Marketing, Research and Development and Finance departments. Intellihot is rapidly ramping up hiring following the company's recent $ 50M growth financing round and will fill numerous open roles in the suburban Chicago office in 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce the location of our new Chicago office, a key next step in our exciting expansion. Cutting carbon emissions is increasingly a business mandate, as demonstrated by the massive increase in demand for Intellihot's products and services," said Intellihot founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani. "2022 will be a pivotal year for Intellihot. We look forward to making commercial buildings across every industry cleaner, safer, and more sustainable."

Intellihot's products include building smart technologies and the worlds most advanced commercial tankless water heaters carefully designed for increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability, are used across the country by large facilities including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, hospitals, and more. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

