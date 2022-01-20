BBB Accredited Business
Link-age and UNITED Medical Supply Company announce new partnership

Ohio-based company to provide expanded supply options for Link-age members
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

MASON, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age Solutions, the group purchasing organization (GPO) of the three interconnected companies of Link-age, today announced a new partnership with UNITED Medical Supply Company. UNITED is a Brunswick, Ohio-based company delivering high-quality products, innovative programs, and unmatched service to its partners. The company works with post-acute care providers across the country, helping drive savings with their solution-oriented approach.

(PRNewsfoto/Link-age)
(PRNewsfoto/Link-age)

The partnership with UNITED Medical Supply Company will provide Link-age members with an additional option for their medical supply needs, while also granting Link-age members access to UNITED's innovative programs, such as U+PRIME and Inventory Dynamics. Link-age will continue to provide members with high-quality solutions and products through their existing medical supplies partner, Medline Industries, as well.

"The opportunity to partner with such a reputable organization as Link-age is both exciting and humbling," said Ted Walsh, CEO at UNITED. "We look forward to collaborating with their incredible team on new ways to make a difference in the post-acute care community."

"The passion we share with Link-age for the post-acute space has our team energized and excited for the future," said Anthony Fidram, President at UNITED.

Link-age members include providers of senior living, skilled nursing, assisted living, home health, hospice, and rehabilitation across 39 states.

"With supply chain challenges affecting our members on a daily basis, quality and innovative supply partners are needed more than ever," said Mike Fisher, VP of Sales and Marketing at Link-age. "UNITED's dedication to uninterrupted service, quality, and their utilization of technology demonstrate that they will be a trusted and reliable choice for our members."

The unpredictable healthcare landscape created by the pandemic has caused supply shortages across the industry over the past two years. As Link-age continues to grow, it remains dedicated to offering members the maximum choice when it comes to best-in-class programs, solutions, and supplies.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 900 senior living communities located across the United States. Link-age's three interconnected companies - Solutions, Connect, and Ventures - work together to develop and deliver services that help senior living organizations focus on being successful. For more information, visit www.linkageconnect.com.

Media Contact: 
Patrick Schwartz - 330.933.9825

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/link-age-and-united-medical-supply-company-announce-new-partnership-301465238.html

SOURCE Link-age

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.