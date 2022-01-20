NEXT WEEK: Bring on the Yellow Scarves, School Choice Week is Back in Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 23-29 as Oklahoma School Choice Week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahomans support school choice: True or false? At the more than 300 celebrations planned for Oklahoma School Choice Week, families would tick the "True" box.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Oklahoma schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 302 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the biggest events in Oklahoma will be a parent power summits and education expo in Tulsa on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Oklahoma City on Thursday, Jan. 27.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Oklahoma, the Skydance Bridge will light up on Jan. 27.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"For anyone doubting that a largely-rural state can offer parents a variety of diverse educational options for their children's education, I encourage them to look toward Oklahoma," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "The Sooner State recently expanded open enrollment for traditional public schools, expanded access to private school scholarship programs, expanded access to full-time and tuition-free online learning, and increased funding for charter school students. Oklahoma is well on its way toward becoming a national leader in providing school choice options for families."

Here in Oklahoma, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Oklahoma students in certain underperforming schools or who meet certain income guidelines can qualify for state-run scholarship programs.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Kevin Stitt has officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Oklahoma School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of Calera.

To download a guide to Oklahoma school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Oklahoma events at schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

