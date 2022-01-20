President of The New Flat Rate featured as speaker at AHR Expo

Danielle Putnam to lead the conversation on building the right team and understanding the future of the industry in two industry sessions at convention

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate , the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, will collaborate with other HVACR thought leaders during the AHR Expo, Jan. 31 – Feb. 2. Putnam will facilitate two interactive sessions, which will be held in conjunction with Women in HVACR, on Jan. 31 at no additional costs to attendees.

Danielle Putnam, pictured, will collaborate with other HVACR thought leaders during the AHR Expo, Jan. 31 – Feb. 2.

The first session, which will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Room N242, is titled "Hire + Fire + Retain = Culture." The session will focus on helping contractors identify creative ideas and tools to navigate through the change management of building their team and desired culture. Susan Frew, GM of Sunshine Plumbing Heating and Air, author, speaker and Profit First coach will be joining Putnam in this session to discuss firsthand hiring experiences that are working today.

The second session, which begins at 3:30 p.m. in Room N238/240, is titled "Preparing for the Changing World of HVACR." During the session, participants will take a journey through the ever-changing timeline of the HVAC industry, including a hopeful look towards what is to come and shaping the future of HVAC. Putnam is moderating this discussion with panelists Pete Danielson of the Service Roundtable, Ben Middleton from Goodman Manufacturing, and Rodney Koop with The New Flat Rate.

"Contractors are experts when it comes to serving customers in their preferred skilled trade, and these sessions will help them gain a competitive edge over their competitors by introducing creative ideas for business management and how to prepare for what may come," Putnam said. "These sessions are designed to provide concrete, actionable steps on how to build the right team to succeed and to anticipate where the industry is headed. This is key to turning a profit while also finally finding the freedom most contractors were seeking when they started their businesses in the first place."

Together with Goodman and Service Roundtable, Putnam seeks to provide contractors with various industry perspectives at one time to give contractors well-rounded business strategies.

"At the end of the day, everyone on the panel was born and bred in the industry. We're here to work on business together, and we all have something to learn from one another," said Putnam.

An established thought leader in the industry, Putnam was recognized by Service World Expo as the 2021 Woman of the Year. Over the years, Putnam has remained dedicated to helping the industry develop through the growth of The New Flat Rate.

The New Flat Rate's software-based menu pricing system helps contractors in the service industry transition to business experts by providing technicians with tools that help increase sales pressure-free. By offering service providers done-for-you pricing for residential service calls, technicians can present prices instantly with the confidence of knowing in advance what to charge.

"Our No. 1 goal at The New Flat Rate is to minimize the stress of selling services by providing a go-to, easy-to-use solution that presents the customer with five pricing options to choose from," Putnam said. "We want to help contractors increase their sales so they can have freedom, both financially and personally. Whether it's giving them business tools during industry sessions or providing price menus with our software, we want to make the lives of contractors easier."

AHR Expo is a three-day event where manufacturers of all sizes and specialties collaborate and share ideas while also showcasing the future of HVACR technology. Established in 1930, the expo presents a unique opportunity for contractors, facility operators, technicians and other industry professionals to explore the latest applications in the industry.

For more information on the AHR Expo, please visit https://www.ahrexpo.com/.

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

