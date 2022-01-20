ROCKET SHIPPERS OPENS NEW WEST COAST FULFILLMENT CENTER

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics company Rocket Shippers, the ecommerce fulfillment arm of human capital solutions firm Pride Global, has announced it will open a new West Coast Fulfillment Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 1, 2022. The North Las Vegas facility will join Rocket Shippers' existing Hebron, Kentucky-based warehouse, which expands the company's two-day ground shipping footprint to include 96% of the U.S. population—and allows it to offer faster, higher-quality shipping across the American West.

The new fulfillment center, strategically located on Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas, has easy access to neighboring retailers' facilities as well as the Port of Los Angeles, providing a wide range of logistical advantages. In addition to enlarging its two-day ground shipping range, Rocket Shippers' West Coast Fulfillment Center allows for one-day ground shipping across much of the Southwest, including Southern California. The company's greater reach has also eliminated Zone 7 and 8 shipping for most deliveries, further decreasing costs.

"We're thrilled for what our new West Coast Fulfillment Center will bring to our clients during this critical juncture for ecommerce in the U.S.," said Leo Russell, Jr., CEO and founder of Rocket Shippers. "Reduced transit times and optimized shipping zones, along with the cheaper freight costs through the L.A. port, will make it easier for them to get their products in their customers' hands at the speed people have come to expect today."

As with the first Rocket Shippers facility in Kentucky, the West Coast Fulfillment Center uses cutting-edge warehousing technology and standard operating procedures for secure, effective inventory management. Its cloud-based software solution keeps clients updated in real time via online dashboards, while the company's advanced order management process and picking-and-packing strategies ensure rates of 99.97% picking accuracy.

About Rocket Shippers

A technology-forward third-party logistics (3PL) company dedicated to ecommerce fulfillment excellence, Rocket Shippers provides complete end-to-end shipping, warehousing, and omnichannel fulfillment services. In addition to traditional B2B and B2C fulfillment for small- to medium-sized businesses and startups, it offers shipping preparation through all major retail fulfillment channels, including Amazon FBA and FBM, as well as subscription kitting and customized white-label packaging options. For more information, visit rocketshippers.com.

About Pride Global

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm that helps companies solve complex human resource challenges from its headquarters in Manhattan. The Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., U.K., India, and Brazil, offering a comprehensive range of human resources solutions, including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor, among others. Learn more at prideglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kaltrina Riley, Chief Marketing Officer

(212) 235-5300 | kaltrina.riley@prideglobal.com



View original content:

SOURCE Rocket Shippers