SoftwareReviews Announces 2022's Best Enterprise Architecture Software

Mega Hopex EA Suite, SAP PowerDesigner, Atoll SAMU EA Tool, Orbus iServer365, and ValueBlue are the 2022 Enterprise Architecture Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Enterprise Architecture Data Quadrant Awards, naming five vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Mega Hopex EA Suite

SAP PowerDesigner

Atoll SAMU EA Tool

Orbus iServer365

ValueBlue

Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner.

SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant report involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +97, Mega Hopex EA Suite is loved by its customers for analytics and reporting. SAP PowerDesigner received a Net Emotional Footprint of +85 and exceeded user expectations for easy data integration. Atoll SAMU EA Tool, which a Net Emotional Footprint of +94, ranked strongly for client support. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +89, Orbus iServer365 scored high for availability and quality of training. ValueBlue received a Net Emotional Footprint of +91 and performed well for being collaborative.

Enterprise Architecture software satisfied users with project management features. However, the users would like to see improvements in check-in/check-out and version controls in their document management features.

Additional in-depth product evaluation reports are available at www.softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

