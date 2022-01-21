"Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders need TEM vendors that provide a cost-efficient solution to enable and support effective commercial management of communications services," according to Gartner.

MINDGLOBAL LISTED AS A REPRESENTATIVE VENDOR IN 2021 GARTNER® MARKET GUIDE FOR TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT "Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders need TEM vendors that provide a cost-efficient solution to enable and support effective commercial management of communications services," according to Gartner.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindglobal, a leading provider of telecom expense management (TEM) solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management" report. Mindglobal was named in the wireless expense management category, and we believe that this research profiles the outstanding results the company has achieved for its clients.

Mindglobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mindglobal)

According to the report "Gartner client interactions show that enterprises want TEM providers to manage logistics and, increasingly, to take on life cycle management services for end-user devices. They are also expecting more proactivity from TEM providers in streamlining their estate across technology towers, eliminating duplicity."

"Our focus for 22 years has been on working closely with our customers to help them realize savings across their telecom environment, and identifying the best ways to contribute to corporate growth and profitability, Like other TEM providers, we too are evolving our offerings as enterprises' consumption (especially of fixed and mobile data services) grows. In 2020, we launched the inventory tracking of consumption-based services; other IT-related services, such as UCaaS; and IoT expense management," said Kevin Whitehurst, President, and Co-founder of Mindglobal. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our solution's value to our customers."

Mindglobal's growth strategy is to continue to focus on maximizing value for clients in the IT and communications expense area while investing in continuous improvements across its predictive and reporting platforms. Custom configuration options for each new client remain a standard for Mindglobal.

The Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services was published on December 22, 2021, and is available for download from the Gartner website.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Source: Gartner, "Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services", Katja Ruud, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Pablo Arriandiaga, 22 December 2021.

About Mindglobal

Based in Austin, Texas, Mindglobal is a leading expert in enterprise technology management. With best-in-class solutions, proven processes, and unparalleled customer service, we deliver better strategies to optimize mobility management, fixed telecom, and IT solutions. www.mindglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindglobal