'Non Fungible Penny' A New Gold Penny of Henry III*

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™ company, Coinllectibles™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Spink to offer the First Ever Collectible NFT Coin to be offered by an international auction house. This will also be the first NFT ever issued by Spink, a renowned collectors' auction house dating back to 1600s.

Like the yellow petals of the broom plant adorning the cap of the Plantagenets, the powerful immutability of this almost pure gold coin has remained untarnished and unexposed for centuries. That was until a chance signal on Sunday 26 September 2021 rediscovered its beauty, a beauty that has caused a viral media sensation across the globe in the days prior to auction at Spink.

About the 'Non Fungible Penny'

This specially commissioned virtual moving graphic, to be minted into a similarly immutable Hybrid NFT™, commemorates that unique moment, as the Hemyock soil is finally removed after 765 years to unearth the most important single coin find made in Britain for over a decade, and the first time a new coin of this type has been placed in the archaeological record for almost 260 years. Where once the coin fell from the pocket of Lord of the Manor John de Hidon, it lands in all its beauty not just in our hands but our combined consciousness. And why would our embattled and emboldened King Henry, enthroned for centuries not wish to give us a cheery wink as he is once more exposed to the world?

*In 1257 King Henry III of England launched a gold coinage. It was not a success and only seven of the coins are known to have survived, that is until September 2021 when an eighth was discovered by a metal detector in a field at Hemyock in Devon. It is the image of this eighth coin that is the subject of the present auction. Henry's coinage was the first minted in gold since the Norman Conquest, all the Norman and Angevin kings having confined themselves to minting silver pennies. A series of questions naturally arise. Why did Henry mint his coinage? Where did the gold come from? Why did the coin have a unique design? How many coins were minted, and what happened to them? Why did the enterprise fail? Fortunately, the source material allows at least some answer to these questions. It also permits a suggestion as to how one of the coins ended up at Hemyock.

Read the full story here:

https://d3ums4016ncdkp.cloudfront.net/auction/catalogue/22104/22104.pdf (lot 220 that precedes sale of NFT lot 221)

How to bid for the 'Non Fungible Penny' on Coinllectibles' MetaMall

The h-NFT (Hybrid NFT™) contains the ownership title to the private and commercial licences described therein with respect to the video Mp4 4k UHD file. Proceeds from the auction will be split over charities chosen by the vendor and Spink, specifically The Rodney Cook Memorial Fund and the Himal Foundation.

To bid for the h-NFT, please visit Coinllectibles' MetaMall, click on the project details and transfer your bids to the digital auction wallet. The details of the digital auction wallet will be made available at 7.00am UTC on http://www.coinllectibles.art/.

Bidders can bid for the h-NFT in either Binance Coin (BNB) or Colligo Tokens (COTK). A bid is considered when someone transfers BNB/COTK to the digital auction wallet and each bidder will be recognised by the unique digital wallet address. To illustrate, if Bidder A makes a bid for 2,000,000 COTK while Bidder B holds 2 wallets and makes bids at 1,600,000 COTK and 1,700,000 COTK respectively, Bidder A will be deemed the winner. While Bidder B made a total bid amounting to 3,300,000 COTK, they are deemed to be separate bidders due to the different wallet addresses.

There is no limit to the number of bids and/or counterbids each wallet can make.

To reconcile the different digital currencies, the conversion rates at 5.15pm UTC will be taken. For the avoidance of doubt the winning bid on the Coinllectibles platform will be integrated in the Spink live auction, minus the 20% buyers' premium charged by Spink, so all bidders are treated pari passu, and the Coinllectibles winner does not pay more than original bid.

If, in the live auction, no bids exceed the Coinllectibles winning bid, then the NFT will be transferred to the Coinllectibles highest bidder.

If, in the live auction, the winning bid is above the Coinllectibles winning bid (minus the 20% Buyers premium), then the NFT will be transferred to the live auction highest bidder. Once the winner is announced, the h-NFT will be transferred to the auction winner while the rest of the tokens will be refunded.

Starting price for the h-NFT is GBP5 (USD6.70 or COTK2900, based on current exchange rates). and the auction will close at 5:15pm UTC on Sunday 23 January 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of NFT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™

Coinllectibles™ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles™ Fusion NFT™

Coinllectibles™ prides the Fusion NFT™ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the blockchain – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™. In summary, a Fusion NFT™ is a Digital Ownership Title (DOT) to the physical collectible it represents.

About Spink

Spink is the world's leading auctioneer of Stamps, Coins, Banknotes, Medals, Bonds & Shares, Autographs, Wine & Spirits, Books and Handbags & Accessories. Since its foundation in 1666, the Spink name has become synonymous with tradition, experience and integrity. Holder of royal warrants and numerous records for prices achieved at auction, Spink offers an unparalleled range of services to collectors worldwide. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland, Spink holds over 70 auctions a year. Catalogues can be accessed through the Spink website ( www.spink.com ), Spink Live online bidding platform (www.live.spink.com) or via the Spink App for mobile phones and tablets.

