Benefits Strategy Leader for Small and Midsize Business Joins Nava Benefits as Partner Erin Chisdak brings over a decade of benefits and HR technology experience to the company, further strengthening Nava's Southern California presence

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits , a modern healthcare benefits brokerage leveraging technology and benefits innovation to tackle the rising costs of healthcare, welcomes benefits strategy leader Erin Chisdak as Partner. Based in San Diego, Erin's appointment strengthens Nava's presence in Southern California and bolsters the company's ability to bring innovative, modern benefits solutions to small and midsize employers across every industry. Erin will be responsible for helping employers contain healthcare costs while improving the employee experience.

"Erin's deep experience and knowledge of the small and midsize employer marketplace brings a new level of thought leadership to Nava's West Coast market," said Joe Donovan, Chief Revenue Officer and Benefits Consulting Lead at Nava. "Erin is tenacious in how she fights for her clients' best interests. Her passion and track record of helping SMBs tackle the complexity of employer-sponsored healthcare deeply aligns with Nava's philosophy of democratizing the playbooks, tools, and technology of America's largest companies down market."

Erin joins Nava with over a decade of experience spanning benefits consulting and insurance. Most recently, she served as a Client Executive at Marsh & McLennan Agency, a division of Marsh, where she provided benefits consulting expertise to small-to-midsize employer groups. Previously, she held numerous positions at ADP focused on the small employer market. With a unique background across employee benefits, payroll, human capital management technology, alternative funding, and PEO solutions, Erin solves pain points for her clients through architecting scalable, creative solutions that drive results.

Erin Chisdak adds: "In my experience, traditional brokerage firms are too focused on growing revenue and consequently lose sight of their client, the HR director facing a massive workload, and the employees coming to them seeking guidance on how to choose and use their employer-sponsored healthcare. Nava understands that we as an industry need to do more to help smaller employers tackle rising healthcare costs. I joined Nava because the company puts the employees first. I look forward to bringing SMBs the tools, processes, and technology to give their organizations more leverage and support."

