FleishmanHillard Hires Kirsten Plonner to Lead Financial and Professional Services Practice as Global Managing Director

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced that Kirsten Plonner joined the firm as global managing director of Financial and Professional Services. In this newly created role, she will support the accelerated growth of the firm's practice in this important industry, working closely with regional leaders who have built relationships and teams serving the agency's financial and professional services clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

"Kirsten's extensive experience in multiple segments of the financial services industry, combined with her work with media and as a strategist have equipped her with the skills needed to help our financial and professional services clients navigate the complexities of this moment," said J.J. Carter, global COO and president Americas, FleishmanHillard. "We expect that leaders in every industry will continue to face new risks, volatile market conditions and changing business requirements inside and outside of their organizations. Certainly, these conditions will characterize the environment for the global financial services and professional services industries. Kirsten and our client leaders are poised to help clients communicate authentically and effectively, when they need to move quickly with confidence to respond to threats and capture opportunities."

Previously with FleishmanHillard from 2006 to 2009, Plonner most recently served as president for FiComm Partners where she managed the overall health and profitability of the financial services communications firm, as well as provided strategic communications counsel to senior executives within the wealth management industry, including crisis/issues management and thought leadership. Before FiComm she was director of strategic media and communications for Fidelity Investments. Plonner is also an adjunct instructor and graduate advisor at Columbia University, a role she'll continue.

"As the financial services industry continues its dynamic expansion into 2022, I'm excited to rejoin FleishmanHillard during this pivotal and transformational time," said Plonner. "The evolution of this increasingly complex industry is a direct result of multiple factors, including digital transformation, redefined social responsibilities, regulatory complexity and unprecedented business opportunities. As a result, the need for smart, strategic communications to support growth and engagement initiatives is unparalleled. I look forward to working closely with FleishmanHillard's dynamic leaders around the world to help financial and corporate teams harness the power of strategic communications for their businesses and their people."

FleishmanHillard's Financial and Professional Services practice provides marketing communications, reputation management, crisis and issues support, and research, measurement and analytics services, with depth in communications strategy, media relations, employee engagement and organizational transformation, social media, earned and paid creative campaigns, thought leadership and executive visibility, public affairs programs and more than a dozen other services. FleishmanHillard serves more than 500 financial services and professional services clients in the world's major financial centers, including leaders in the industry's major segments, ranging from banking, payments, insurance, investment management and real estate to services providers in accounting, tax and consulting, and other professional disciplines.

