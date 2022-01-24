The Hollywood Reporter Names SingerLewak's Jordan Josephs as "Top Business Manager to Watch"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SingerLewak announced today that Director Jordan Josephs has been named to The Hollywood Reporter's list of top 6 business managers to watch in 2021. THR identified a select group of six elite business managers, from rising partners at top boutiques to entrepreneurs running their own shops, who are the go-to money managers soon to be running Hollywood's finances. This recognition comes on the heels of Jordan being named to Variety's list of Business Managers Elite 2021

Jordan is highly dedicated to the success of his clients businesses and financial wellbeing. An unrelenting commitment to client service has earned him a reputation among the entertainment elite. His expertise includes working with some of the biggest talent and executives in music, motion picture, television, and sports.

SingerLewak's Business Management team guides clients through various stages of their financial and business endeavors with special attention to tax strategy, compliance, advisory on financial planning, and consulting on entrepreneurship. The firm's team of industry experts bring simplicity, financial controls, and structure to the lives of the clients they serve.

SingerLewak LLP, is a full–service accounting, tax and business consulting firm with strong presence in the west region and a half century history serving clients in various industry sectors. For more information, visit www.singerlewak.com.

