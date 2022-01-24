JENI'S IS ON A VERY IMPORTANT MISSION TO SET THE WORLD RECORD FOR THE MOST PEOPLE EATING ICE CREAM FOR BREAKFAST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even in the Before Times, this could be a challenging time of year. The post-holiday, Jan-Feb malaise. It's cold, it's gray. It's dark when you leave in the morning, it's dark when you get home in the evening. It's less than a month into the new year and your home workout equipment already has an impressive layer of dust.

Jeni's limited-edition Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor. (PRNewswire)

And here we are, two years into the pandemic, stuck in what feels like some sort of time loop. Haven't we been here before? Is there an end to this thing? Meanwhile, we all keep on keeping on like we've been keeping on since 2020.

What better way to shake off the winter blues than something fun to rally around. Something to make us feel good. A distraction!

Enter Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

Jeni's believes more ice cream should be enjoyed before noon. And they have just announced a very important and serious mission: On Saturday, February 5—Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, for those who observe—they want to set the world record for the most people eating ice cream for breakfast. Just for funsies.

Participating is simple. To be counted, all you have to do is take a picture or video of yourself eating ice cream—any ice cream—and share it on your favorite social channel with the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast between 9 a.m. and noon (in whatever time zone you live) on Saturday, February 5. (Your post must be from a public social account to be counted.) Oh and you should be wearing your pajamas, too. As an extra incentive, Jeni's will be giving away ice cream for breakfast FOR A YEAR—aka, a 12-month Pint Club membership—to five lucky participants.

And, to sweeten the pot, Jeni's released a limited-edition ice cream today, Maple Soaked Pancakes—a "swirl of mouthwatering, salted butter and Vermont maple syrup ice creams with fluffy pancake bites." Maple Soaked Pancakes is available by the pint in Jeni's shops, at jenis.com, and in select retailers nationwide starting today, and will be available by the scoop in Jeni's shops on January 31.

Maple Soaked Pancakes is apparently so good it even got its own theme song and Saturday-morning-cartoon-worthy video created by the Berlin-based artists Ben&Julia. "Ice Cream for Breakfast'' is available to stream on Spotify, and can be found in the Instagram and TikTok music libraries.

If you need to stock up the day-of, Jeni's shops will be open early nationwide at 9 a.m., including for pickup and local delivery via the Jeni's app.

For more ice-cream-for-breakfast inspo check out jenis.com today.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental and business leadership with more than 60 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

Jeni's Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams) (PRNewswire)

