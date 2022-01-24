New Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services Authorized for the US Government

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle achieved FedRAMP High Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for an expanded set of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services. With authorizations for Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Integration Cloud, and others, government customers can improve their operations with a growing array of cost-effective, highly secure services available in Oracle's US government regions.
"These newly authorized cloud services expand Oracle's suite of differentiated, highly secure, high-performing technology for government customers," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Global Government Sector, Oracle. "With these new tools, it will be even easier for government organizations to bring their most important systems to the cloud and take advantage of the unique efficiency, support and capability of Oracle to drive the success of their missions."
The following OCI services are now covered by the FedRAMP High JAB P-ATO:
- Oracle Autonomous Database on Dedicated Infrastructure enables customers to provision autonomous databases into their own dedicated Oracle Exadata cloud infrastructure. Oracle Autonomous Database runs natively on OCI while providing workload-optimized cloud services for transaction processing and data warehousing.
- Oracle Autonomous Database on Shared Infrastructure allows multiple customers to share the resources of an Oracle Exadata cloud infrastructure. Customers can quickly get started with no minimum commitment, enjoying quick database provisioning, extensive automation of management tasks, and independent scalability of compute and storage.
- Oracle Cloud Guard detects misconfigured resources and insecure activity across tenants and provides security administrators with the visibility resolve cloud security issues.
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Catalog helps data professionals search, explore, and govern enterprise-wide data assets by automatically harvesting metadata across an organization's data stores. This includes providing a common metastore across services such as Autonomous Database and OCI Object Storage.
- Oracle Integration Cloud offers a combination of prebuilt connectivity to SaaS and on-premises applications, process automation templates, and an intuitive visual application builder for web and mobile application development.
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Logging helps DevOps customers easily review log data, diagnose issues, and use the rules engine to trigger serverless Functions or alerts. VCN Flow Logs, a feature of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Logging, also gained authorization. The feature shows details about traffic that passes through customers' virtual cloud network, helping organizations audit traffic and troubleshoot security lists.
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Connector Hub provides a central place for describing, executing, and monitoring data movements between OCI services and from OCI to third-party services.
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure OS Management allows customers to manage and monitor updates and patches for the operating system environments on Oracle Cloud instances.
- Management Agent Cloud Service (MACS) manages the Management Agents and their lifecycle. Management Agents allow Oracle Cloud services to interact and collect data from entities that are managed by them.
This follows the authorization of more than three dozen OCI services in the past year, including OCI Compute Service, Oracle Digital Assistant, and Oracle Cloud VMWare Solution, as well as Oracle Cloud Marketplace. OCI delivers high-performance computing power that meets the needs of every type of enterprise application with scale-up architectures for agencies that want to adopt cloud technologies and easily migrate critical applications at their own pace. By simplifying management, scaling, and security with autonomous services such as Oracle Autonomous Database, OCI can reduce administrative costs by as much as 90 percent.
FedRAMP is the federal government program that sets the standard for assessing, authorizing, and monitoring cloud systems' security. By attaining authorization from FedRAMP, Oracle's government customers can be assured that Oracle's cloud offerings have been thoroughly reviewed and approved by leading technology officials.
To attain these authorizations, Oracle utilized an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization to complete a readiness assessment of the cloud service offerings for the authorization process. The service offerings were then reviewed by representatives from the FedRAMP's Joint Advisory Board – comprised of technical reviewers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and General Services Administration (GSA) – for FedRAMP High authorization.
