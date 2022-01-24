Tidal Basin Group - 2021: A Year in Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 was a year of remarkable growth for the employees of Tidal Basin and our organization as a whole. While there were disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tidal Basin Group, a leader in emergency and disaster management consulting, and our partners, continued to excel through operational resilience.

"The team's collaborative strength and experience, coupled with their commitment to the clients and communities we service, solidified Tidal Basin's success and unprecedented growth in 2021," said Daniel A. Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal Basin.

Some of Tidal Basin's achievements in 2021 include:

Key Project Wins Achievements:

Tidal Basin supported state-level COVID-related recovery programs in Alaska , Colorado , Florida , Georgia , Indiana , Michigan , New Hampshire , New York , Tennessee , and Vermont .

Implemented historic COVID Vaccine program in Florida and established state-wide call center, which at its peak was staffed with 6,000 agents and handled 20 million calls

Launched three new state-level emergency rental and mortgage relief programs in response to the COVID pandemic.

Awarded several new key mitigation and recovery programs in Puerto Rico to assist with the ongoing repair and reconstruction of the island after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Tidal Basin Caribe helped launch "Re-grow Puerto Rico " a program promoting food security across the island.

Tidal Basin Caribe, through the Alliance JV Partnership, facilitated construction activities related to 743 projects through a combination of relocation voucher issuances and repair/reconstruction completions, enabling homeowners to receive critical home repairs or relocation assistance.

Contracts:

Awarded numerous new state-level contracts and expanded service offerings on existing contracts

Corporate Growth

Tidal Basin welcomed 551 professionals to the team

Continued to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in our hiring practices and increased our diverse talent pool with 76% of new hires in 2021 being females or minorities.

Created and began staffing a Project Management Office (PMO) to support program and project execution

Added several key roles to the organization to manage growth including a Corporate Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, and more.

Partnerships

Tidal Basin believes in building strong partnerships with other industry leaders and specialty firms to provide the best value to our clients and communities.

We added more than 25 new teaming partners in 2021, bringing us to over 75 strategic partners in our portfolio.

Giving back

Tidal Basin and its staff raised more than $37,000 in donations for COVID-19 relief charities

Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM) Lt. General Julius Becton Jr. Scholarship, which is dedicated to increasing representation of women and minorities within the emergency management and homeland securities profession. Three awards to doctoral candidates were made in 2021. Tidal Basin helped create and fund the(I-DIEM) Lt. GeneralScholarship, which is dedicated to increasing representation of women and minorities within the emergency management and homeland securities profession. Three awards to doctoral candidates were made in 2021.

"The accomplishments and growth of 2021 are a testament to our team and the unmatched experience and resources they provide our clients," said Carlos Castillo, Tidal Basin Group Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer. "We are thankful for the trust our clients and partners have instilled in us and look forward to a wonderful 2022."

About Tidal Basin

Tidal Basin is the nation's leading emergency and disaster management consulting firm providing programmatic and technical management experience and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Our integrated disaster management solutions and expertise help our clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively. Our understanding and ability to navigate all available funding sources enables us to provide maximum value by increasing the amount of funding our clients receive for programs that help improve their communities and businesses. To learn more about what we do and our team, visit tidalbasingroup.com.

