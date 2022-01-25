AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES THE MOST AFFORDABLE CERTIFIED ORGANIC MATTRESS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A gamechanger. That's how radically affordable Avocado Green has made their new Eco Organic Mattress line. The adult, kid, and crib mattresses are 100% GOTS certified organic (CU863637) — yet offered at polyurethane foam mattress prices. By eliminating markups and middlemen, Avocado delivers one of the most highly-certified organic mattresses at an unheard of price — $999 for a queen, which is hundreds less than even the closest "natural" competitors.

Avocado crafts their hybrid Eco Organic Mattress in Los Angeles with up to 975 8" pocketed coils and 100% GOLS certified organic latex for a contouring, gentle-firm feel. 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and wool deliver breathable, luxurious comfort.

"Everyone deserves a safe mattress and a good night's sleep," says Mark Abrials, Avocado Cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer. "Since the start, we've made it our mission to offer the highest-rated certified organic mattresses at the most affordable prices possible. As we've innovated and become more vertically integrated — from our latex to our wool and springs — we've ensured our Eco Organic line is a radical step forward in making a healthy, sustainable mattress more accessible for all."

Avocado only uses GOLS certified organic latex and GOTS certified organic wool from their own farms in India and Guatemala. They make their own innersprings in their Los Angeles factory, using recycled steel, to deliver body-contouring support. Avocado never uses chemical flame retardants, petroleum-based foams, fiberglass or adhesives to bind the layers. The Eco Organic line is Greenguard Gold and Formaldehyde Free certified.

By owning their own supply of springs, wool, and latex, Avocado delivers major savings without sacrificing quality. Avocado is also one of the most highly-awarded bedding companies ever, with top marks in leading consumer publications, including Consumer Reports and U.S. News & World Report, and more than 16,000 5-star reviews.

As the world's first Climate Neutral certified mattress brand, Avocado also reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis. Through its partnership with 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all sales to nonprofits that fight for social and environmental progress.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

