Bizzabo Marks Momentous Year, Continues Upward Trajectory in Event Industry Space

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), achieved new company milestones in 2021, including the acquisition of four companies, launch of the Event Experience category, and development of an open, integrated Event Experience Operating System. Bizzabo also earned accolades as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 report.

Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship (PRNewsfoto/Bizzabo) (PRNewswire)

Bizzabo's Event Experience OS hosted 43% more events in 2021 (compared to 2020). Bizzabo's customers created in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences for millions of people. On average, each of these events included 16 sessions with an average session rating of 4.5 out of 5.

"Change has become a constant — and the events industry has risen to meet the challenge," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo. "In 2021, Event Experience Leaders innovated and adjusted to deliver personalized, impactful, and immersive experiences to global audiences. We're proud to play a part in these leaders' success, arming them with a flexible operating system custom-built for our hybrid world."

Business Highlights

In 2021, Bizzabo successfully acquired four companies in six months: Whalebone, x.ai , TeeVid and Klik . With each acquisition, Bizzabo has worked to integrate new, novel technology directly into the Event Experience OS, setting it apart from anything else on the market.

In May, Bizzabo announced its first acquisition: Whalebone. Whalebone's Crowd technology uses deep learning, interaction analysis and sensors to interpret audience activity in real-time and simulate live audiences.

Bizzabo added x.ai in June. The company's sophisticated AI technology supports a scheduling and matchmaking engine that empowers event participants to connect with the right people at the right time.

The company started the third quarter by acquiring the leading video platform TeeVid to bolster Bizzabo's Ultimate Video Production Suite by providing online studio capabilities to enable stunning, branded, attention-grabbing content. With TeeVid and Ultimate, Bizzabo is delivering on a must-have element of virtual and hybrid event strategies.

In November, Bizzabo introduced its fourth acquisition of 2021. Montreal-based Klik has pioneered smart wearables technology designed to power onsite experiences at live events. Bizzabo is integrating Klik's technology into the Event Experience OS, alongside the Event Serendipity Engine™ powered by x.ai's technology. Bizzabo also introduced its App Marketplace, a comprehensive storefront that will allow event organizers to browse and install apps from technology partners to bolster their event experiences.

To fuel its business growth, the company raised $138 million led by Insight Partners . Bizzabo earned multiple awards including the Gold Winner of the People's Choice Award from the Event Technology Awards. Bizzabo's co-founder, CMO & CCO Alon Alroy was recognized as one of Business Insider's Most Important Marketing Tech Execs of 2021 and as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry. CEO Ben-Shushan was named one of Goldman Sachs' "100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs," one of Business Travel News' "25 most Influential" executives, and was honored by BizBash as one of the "Most Influential Event Professionals."

What's Next in 2022 and beyond?

The events industry has undergone the greatest disruption in its history. This disruption has created an unrivaled opportunity for the industry to change for the better. Bizzabo's co-founders Ben-Shushan, Alroy, and Boaz Katz have written a new book, "Event Success," that explores why this evolution was long-needed, and how Event Experience Leaders can be successful in this new, hybrid world. Published by Wiley, the book is available for pre-order now and will be released globally on March 29th.

More broadly, Bizzabo will continue to develop and incorporate many new features into the Event Experience OS, including new tools powered by the technology and talent from its recent acquisitions. In 2021, Bizzabo's team grew to nearly 400 people working from five global offices in New York, Montreal, London, Tel Aviv, and Kyiv, and remotely around the world.

At the end of the year, Bizzabo signed deals to move or expand its offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Kyiv. In New York and Tel Aviv, Bizzabo is beginning construction on hybrid-first offices that are designed to facilitate community and meaningful connections.

Bizzabo has also made significant investments into its employee benefit programs. Earlier this month, Bizzabo held its first company-wide "BizzaBreak," which is a bonus three-day weekend that gives everyone the opportunity to unplug and recharge.

"Flexibility and agility are two important themes for 2022 — both at work and events," said CMO & CCO Alroy. "We're proud to be building technology and workplaces that are hybrid-first. Regardless of where people are, we're committed to delivering memorable experiences that help us all feel more connected."

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — all while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 350 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, London and Montreal offices, as well 15+ remote locations around the world.

