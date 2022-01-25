GoldMining Announces Appointment of Eric Chen as Director, Mineral Resources

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Chen as Director, Mineral Resources for the Company.

Alastair Still, Chief Executive Officer of GoldMining commented: "Eric is an outstanding addition to our team, bringing 30 years of experience in the field of resource geology and geostatistics. Eric's experience in exploration, project study and development, and mining operations working for junior, intermediate, and major mining companies, including Goldcorp, Newmont, Eldorado, and Galiano Gold will be a tremendous benefit to GoldMining as we continue to seek to de-risk and advance our projects to unlock value from within our extensive portfolio of gold and gold-copper assets within the Americas."

Eric Chen commented: "GoldMining has commenced an exciting phase of growth and I am thrilled to be joining such an experienced technical and management team as we work to advance an impressive portfolio of gold and gold-copper resource-stage projects."

Mr. Chen is a Registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Peking University.

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The Company also owns 20 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY).

