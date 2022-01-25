GPOINT MARKET: SHOPPING ONLINE IN THE TIME OF CORONA AND THE SPENDING POWER OF GENERATION Z

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of online shopping, big-box retailers continue to monopolize many aspects of the internet marketplace.

In an era of consumer ethics, Generation Z pays more attention to where they buy their products. Enter Gpoint Market …

Naturally, the newest generations, i.e., Generation Z and Millennials, gather to these online marketplaces as young shoppers would at a mall on a Saturday night.

Nevertheless, though Gen Z loves to shop online, they are very selective about where they shop. In an era of information and consumer ethics, the newer generation pays more attention to where and from whom they buy their products. Enter Gpoint Market …

BIG BUSINESS VS THE FIGHT FOR AUTHENTICITY

Generation Z strives for authenticity and considers the brands they wear and the products they use a form of self-expression. Therefore, shopping at online big-box retailers becomes problematic as they seek to define themselves through their spending habits.

Amazon certainly keeps costs low for its consumers, but the actual price comes at the expense of its workers and the planet. Consequently, Amazon has been flagged time and again for business practices considered unethical and anti-environmental.

Consequently, Gen Z loves to support independent brands and artisans, showcasing their dedication to and understanding of sustainable business practices.

TAPPING INTO THE BILLION-DOLLAR GEN Z MARKET

The buying power of Gen Z equates to about $143 billion, so knowing how they consider their purchases and the impact they have on society and the environment is the turnkey to tapping into this billion-dollar market.

Likewise, Generation Z and younger Millennials are constantly looking for the hottest up-and-coming trends, searching for the coolest yet undiscovered fashions …

GPOINT MARKET SEEKS TO RIVAL AMAZON AND DISRUPT THE FAST-FASHION INDUSTRY

Gpoint Market is an online multivendor retailer that seeks to upend the out-of-touch business practices of Amazon and other corporate behemoths. So, for brands wanting to work with influencer models or looking for a digital creative agency, Gpoint Market/GIA suits the purpose, all at no cost, due to their collaborative business model …

Similarly, Gpoint's strong suit is its enthusiasm to work with smaller brands that need low-cost promotional marketing. Attached to their influencer agency, Gia.Studio , is a production house that works onsite in a local Los Angeles space and offsite locations.

GIA's studio is equipped to handle small-scale and large-scale campaigns in equal measure. Complete with the latest rigging gear and all the tools necessary for innovative set design, their production studio is ready for anything!

INFLUENCER MARKETING IS EMPOWERING THE EVERYDAY SOCIAL MEDIA USER

As a member of GIA (Gpartner Influencer Agency), an influencer is a content creator who provides recommendations and product insights to inspire their audience via social media! Members can make money from their social media content by sharing their unique Gpoint Market Referral URL or through their unique Product Promo Code.

GIA accepts applications from all types of influencers, provided they have a YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook account. When reviewing applications, GIA looks at the number of followers an influencer has in addition to other engagement metrics.

Though Gpoint Market boasts a roster of many trending brands and collaborators, their latest campaign with LURElabel.com has made waves within the local Los Angeles fashion community. Spearheaded by a team of all-female directors, Lure seeks to find the good and make it last …

REAL BRANDS, REAL PEOPLE, THAT'S GPOINT

That is the benefit of Gpoint Market. Their dedication and willingness to elevate small brands and savvy consumers alike to build a platform that feels more real than ever is their lifeblood. Connecting labels with the hipsters who love them is their linchpin.

