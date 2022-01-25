BBB Accredited Business
Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Results

- 2021 Fourth-Quarter Sales of $24.8 Billion reflecting growth of 10.4%, operational sales growth of 11.6%*, and adjusted operational sales growth of 12.3%*
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2021. "Our 2021 performance reflects continued strength across all segments of our business. Guided by Our Credo, I am honored to assume the role of CEO, leading our global teams in continuing our work to deliver life-changing solutions to consumers, patients, and health care providers" said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. "Given our strong results, financial profile, and innovative pipeline we are well positioned for success in 2022 and beyond."

 OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS



Q4


Full Year

($ in Millions, except EPS)

2021

2020

%  Change


2021

2020

%  Change

Reported Sales

$       24,804

$       22,475

10.4%


$       93,775

$       82,584

13.6%

Net Earnings

4,736

1,738

172.5%


20,878

14,714

41.9%

EPS (diluted)

$           1.77

$           0.65

172.3%


$           7.81

$           5.51

41.7%










Q4


Full Year

Non-GAAP*($ in Millions, except EPS)

2021

2020

%  Change


2021

2020

%  Change

Operational Sales1,2



11.6%




12.2%

Adjusted Operational Sales1,3



12.3%




12.8%

Adjusted Net Earnings1,4

5,678

4,965

14.4%


26,195

21,433

22.2%

Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4

$           2.13

$           1.86

14.5%


$           9.80

$           8.03

22.0%

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS


Q4


%  Change

($ in Millions)

2021

2020

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational1,3

U.S.

$      12,163

$      11,809

3.0%

3.0

-

3.1

International

12,641

10,666

18.5%

21.2

(2.7)

22.4

Worldwide

$      24,804

$      22,475

10.4%

11.6

(1.2)

12.3






















Full Year


%  Change

($ in Millions)

2021

2020

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational1,3

U.S.

$      47,156

$      43,133

9.3%

9.3

-

9.5

International

46,619

39,451

18.2%

15.3

2.9

16.6

Worldwide

$      93,775

$      82,584

13.6%

12.2

1.4

12.8

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS


Q4


%  Change

($ in Millions)

2021

2020

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational1,3

Consumer Health

$         3,657

$         3,618

1.1%

1.8

(0.7)

2.9

Pharmaceutical

14,288

12,268

16.5%

17.9

(1.4)

18.6

Medical Devices

6,859

6,589

4.1%

5.3

(1.2)

5.6

Worldwide

$       24,804

$      22,475

10.4%

11.6

(1.2)

12.3















Full Year


%  Change

($ in Millions)

2021

2020

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational1,3

Consumer Health

$       14,635

$      14,053

4.1%

2.8

1.3

3.8

Pharmaceutical

52,080

45,572

14.3%

13.1

1.2

13.6

Medical Devices

27,060

22,959

17.9%

16.2

1.7

16.8

Worldwide

$       93,775

$      82,584

13.6%

12.2

1.4

12.8


1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

  Note: values may have been rounded

FULL YEAR 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 3.8%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products including TYLENOL analgesics and digestive health, in addition to NEUTROGENA and AVEENO products in Skin Health / Beauty primarily due to COVID-19 market recovery. The growth was partially offset by external supply constraints mainly impacting Skin Health / Beauty.

Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 13.6%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in U.S. sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Medical Devices
Medical Devices worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 16.8%*, driven primarily by the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts and the associated deferral of medical procedures in the prior year across all of our businesses including Surgery, Interventional Solutions, Vision and Orthopaedics.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases, as well as www.factsabouttalc.com,www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LTLManagementInformation.com.

Regulatory
Decisions

European Commission Approves BYANNLI® (6-monthly Paliperidone Palmitate; PP6M) for the Maintenance Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults

(press release)

U.S. FDA Approves DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in Combination with Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse

(press release)

Janssen EMEA Receives Conditional Marketing Authorisation for RYBREVANT®

(amivantamab), the First Treatment Approved for Patients with Advanced NonSmall Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations After Failure of Platinum-Based Therapy

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Authorized for Emergency Use by U.S. FDA

(press release)

World Health Organization Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) Interim Recommendation Supports Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine as a Booster

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for a Booster Shot of its COVID-19 Vaccine

(press release)

FDA Approves Two New Indications for XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) to Help Prevent and Treat Blood Clots in Pediatric Patients

(press release)

U.S. FDA Approves New MENTOR® MemoryGel BOOST™ Breast Implant1

(press release)

Regulatory
Submissions

Janssen Seeks Approval of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) in a Fixed-Duration Regimen for Patients with Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) (EU)

(press release)

Janssen Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of Teclistamab for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

(press release)

Other

Johnson & Johnson Announces Plans to Accelerate Innovation, Serve Patients and Consumers, and Unlock Value through Intent to Separate Consumer Health Business

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Senior Leaders to Executive Committee

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson announces significant progress towards its climate goals – 100% renewable electricity for all sites in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2023

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions1

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Enters into Agreement to Provide its Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine for the World's Most Vulnerable People through Novel Humanitarian Buffer

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 85 Percent Effectiveness against Hospitalization in South Africa when Omicron was Dominant

(press release)

1Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS)                

January 2022

(ex. COVID Vx)

January 2022

(COVID Vx)

January 2022

(incl. COVID Vx)

Adjusted Operational Sales1,2

Change vs. Prior Year

6.5% – 7.5%


7.0% – 8.5%

Operational Sales2

Change vs. Prior Year

$97.3B – $98.3B

6.5% – 7.5%

$3.0B - $3.5B

$100.3B – $101.8B

7.0% – 8.5%

Estimated Reported Sales3

Change vs. Prior Year

$95.9B - $96.9B

5.0% – 6.0%

$3.0B - $3.5B

$98.9B - $100.4B

5.5% – 7.0%





Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4

Change vs. Prior Year



$10.60 - $10.80

8.2% – 10.2%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4

Change vs. Prior Year



$10.40 - $10.60

6.1% – 8.2%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2022 = $1.14 (Illustrative purposes only)

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

  Note: % may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson Website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the company's ability to successfully separate the company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; and the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries




















Supplementary Sales Data








































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FOURTH QUARTER


TWELVE MONTHS






 Percent Change






Percent Change


2021


2020


Total


Operations


Currency


2021


2020


Total


Operations


Currency

Sales to customers by




















segment of business








































Consumer Health




















    U.S.

$   1,529


1,509


1.3

%

1.3


-


$   6,516


6,362


2.4

%

2.4


-

    International

2,128


2,109


0.9


2.1


(1.2)


8,119


7,691


5.6


3.1


2.5


3,657


3,618


1.1


1.8


(0.7)


14,635


14,053


4.1


2.8


1.3





















Pharmaceutical




















    U.S.

7,418


7,116


4.2


4.2


-


27,954


25,735


8.6


8.6


-

    International

6,870


5,152


33.4


36.9


(3.5)


24,126


19,837


21.6


18.8


2.8


14,288


12,268


16.5


17.9


(1.4)


52,080


45,572


14.3


13.1


1.2





















Medical Devices




















    U.S.

3,216


3,184


1.0


1.0


-


12,686


11,036


14.9


14.9


-

    International

3,643


3,405


7.0


9.3


(2.3)


14,374


11,923


20.6


17.3


3.3


6,859


6,589


4.1


5.3


(1.2)


27,060


22,959


17.9


16.2


1.7





















U.S.

12,163


11,809


3.0


3.0


-


47,156


43,133


9.3


9.3


-

International

12,641


10,666


18.5


21.2


(2.7)


46,619


39,451


18.2


15.3


2.9

Worldwide

$ 24,804


22,475


10.4

%

11.6


(1.2)


$ 93,775


82,584


13.6

%

12.2


1.4





















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries




















Supplementary Sales Data








































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FOURTH QUARTER


TWELVE MONTHS






Percent Change






Percent Change


2021


2020


Total


Operations


Currency


2021


2020


Total


Operations


Currency

Sales to customers by




















geographic area








































U.S.

$ 12,163


11,809


3.0

%

3.0


-


$ 47,156


43,133


9.3

%

9.3


-





















Europe

6,925


5,271


31.4


34.7


(3.3)


23,594


18,980


24.3


20.7


3.6

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,459


1,404


3.9


5.0


(1.1)


5,750


5,335


7.8


7.3


0.5

Asia-Pacific, Africa

4,257


3,991


6.6


9.0


(2.4)


17,275


15,136


14.1


11.4


2.7

International

12,641


10,666


18.5


21.2


(2.7)


46,619


39,451


18.2


15.3


2.9





















Worldwide

$ 24,804


22,475


10.4

%

11.6


(1.2)


$ 93,775


82,584


13.6

%

12.2


1.4





















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries










Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings 




















(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

FOURTH QUARTER












2021


2020


Percent




Percent




Percent


Increase


Amount


to Sales


Amount


to Sales


(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$ 24,804


100.0


$ 22,475


100.0


10.4

Cost of products sold

7,955


32.1


7,814


34.8


1.8

Gross Profit

16,849


67.9


14,661


65.2


14.9

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

7,154


28.9


6,457


28.7


10.8

Research and development expense

4,720


19.0


4,032


17.9


17.1

In-process research and development

0


0.0


37


0.2



Interest (income) expense, net

47


0.2


74


0.3



Other (income) expense, net

9


0.0


2,354


10.5



Restructuring

83


0.3


60


0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income

4,836


19.5


1,647


7.3


193.6

Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income

100


0.4


(91)


(0.4)


(209.9)

Net earnings

$   4,736


19.1


$   1,738


7.7


172.5











Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     1.77




$     0.65




172.3











Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,670.2




2,669.2















Effective tax rate

2.1

%



(5.5)

%














Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)










Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$   6,339


25.6


$   5,601


24.9


13.2

Net earnings

$   5,678


22.9


$   4,965


22.1


14.4

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     2.13




$     1.86




14.5

Effective tax rate

10.4

%



11.4

%














(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.










Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries










Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings 




















(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

TWELVE MONTHS












2021


2020


Percent




Percent




Percent


Increase


Amount


to Sales


Amount


to Sales


(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$ 93,775


100.0


$ 82,584


100.0


13.6

Cost of products sold

29,855


31.8


28,427


34.4


5.0

Gross Profit

63,920


68.2


54,157


65.6


18.0

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

24,659


26.3


22,084


26.8


11.7

Research and development expense

14,714


15.7


12,159


14.7


21.0

In-process research and development

900


1.0


181


0.2



Interest (income) expense, net

130


0.1


90


0.1



Other (income) expense, net

489


0.5


2,899


3.5



Restructuring

252


0.3


247


0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income

22,776


24.3


16,497


20.0


38.1

Provision for taxes on income

1,898


2.0


1,783


2.2


6.4

Net earnings

$ 20,878


22.3


$ 14,714


17.8


41.9











Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     7.81




$     5.51




41.7











Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,674.0




2,670.7















Effective tax rate

8.3

%



10.8

%














Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)










Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$ 30,464


32.5


$ 25,428


30.8


19.8

Net earnings

$ 26,195


27.9


$ 21,433


26.0


22.2

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     9.80




$     8.03




22.0

Effective tax rate

14.0

%



15.7

%














(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.










Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries








Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 



















Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months Ended


(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2021


2020


2021


2020


Net Earnings, after tax- as reported

$4,736


$1,738


$20,878


$14,714











Pre-tax Adjustments 









Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,121


1,234


4,697


4,660


Litigation expense, net

274


2,902


2,328


5,112


IPR&D

-


37


900


181


Restructuring related

140


85


473


448


Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹

26


14


(478)


(1,073)


(Gains)/losses on securities 

(198)


(373)


(533)


(547)


Medical Device Regulation 

73


55


234


144


Consumer Health separation costs

67


-


67


-


Other

-


-


-


6











Tax Adjustments









Tax impact on special item adjustments 2

(184)


(606)


(1,281)


(1,608)


Tax legislation and other tax related

(377)


(121)


(1,090)


(604)


Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax

$5,678


$4,965


$26,195


$21,433


Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,670.2


2,669.2


2,674.0


2,670.7


Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.13


$1.86


$9.80


$8.03


Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.18




$9.65













Notes:








1

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2020 primarily includes a Contingent Consideration reversal of $1,148M related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition. 










2

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure


















Adjusted Operational Sales Growth

 FOURTH QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL 


 Segments 












Consumer Health


 Pharmaceutical 


 Medical Devices 


 Total 










 WW As Reported 


1.1%


16.5%


4.1%


10.4%

 U.S. 


1.3%


4.2%


1.0%


3.0%

 International 


0.9%


33.4%


7.0%


18.5%










 WW Currency 


(0.7)


(1.4)


(1.2)


(1.2)

 U.S. 


-


-


-


-

 International 


(1.2)


(3.5)


(2.3)


(2.7)










 WW Operational 


1.8%


17.9%


5.3%


11.6%

 U.S. 


1.3%


4.2%


1.0%


3.0%

 International 


2.1%


36.9%


9.3%


21.2%










General Surgery









Advanced Sterilization Products






0.3


0.1

 U.S. 






0.0


0.0

 International 






0.5


0.2










Skin Health / Beauty









Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona


0.7






0.1

 U.S. 


0.0






0.0

 International 


1.2






0.3










All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures


0.4


0.7


0.1


0.4

 U.S. 


0.6


0.0


0.2


0.1

 International 


0.3


1.7


0.0


0.8










WW Adjusted Operational


2.9%


18.6%


5.6%


12.3%

 U.S. 


1.9%


4.2%


1.2%


3.1%

 International 


3.6%


38.6%


9.8%


22.4%










Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum



Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure


















Adjusted Operational Sales Growth

 TWELVE MONTHS 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL 


 Segments 












Consumer Health


 Pharmaceutical 


 Medical Devices 


 Total 










 WW As Reported 


4.1%


14.3%


17.9%


13.6%

 U.S. 


2.4%


8.6%


14.9%


9.3%

 International 


5.6%


21.6%


20.6%


18.2%










 WW Currency 


1.3


1.2


1.7


1.4

 U.S. 


-


-


-


-

 International 


2.5


2.8


3.3


2.9










 WW Operational 


2.8%


13.1%


16.2%


12.2%

 U.S. 


2.4%


8.6%


14.9%


9.3%

 International 


3.1%


18.8%


17.3%


15.3%










General Surgery









Advanced Sterilization Products






0.5


0.1

 U.S. 






0.0


0.0

 International 






1.0


0.3










Skin Health / Beauty









Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona


0.5






0.1

 U.S. 


0.0






0.0

 International 


1.0






0.2










All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures


0.4


0.5


0.1


0.4

 U.S. 


0.6


0.0


0.4


0.2

 International 


0.3


1.4


0.0


0.8










WW Adjusted Operational


3.8%


13.6%


16.8%


12.8%

 U.S. 


3.0%


8.6%


15.3%


9.5%

 International 


4.4%


20.2%


18.3%


16.6%










Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum




REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FOURTH QUARTER


TWELVE MONTHS






% Change






% Change



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2) 
















OTC
















US


$             633


543

16.8%

16.8%

-



$          2,594


2,460

5.4%

5.4%

-

Intl


740


642

15.1%

14.9%

0.2%



2,634


2,364

11.4%

6.9%

4.5%

WW


1,373


1,185

15.9%

15.8%

0.1%



5,227


4,824

8.4%

6.2%

2.2%

SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY
















US


538


583

-7.8%

-7.8%

-



2,400


2,350

2.1%

2.1%

-

Intl


546


594

-8.2%

-6.4%

-1.8%



2,141


2,100

1.9%

-0.3%

2.2%

WW


1,084


1,177

-8.0%

-7.1%

-0.9%



4,541


4,450

2.0%

1.0%

1.0%

ORAL CARE
















US


159


173

-8.2%

-8.2%

-



637


683

-6.7%

-6.7%

-

Intl


246


264

-7.2%

-5.5%

-1.7%



1,008


958

5.1%

2.8%

2.3%

WW


405


437

-7.6%

-6.5%

-1.1%



1,645


1,641

0.2%

-1.2%

1.4%

BABY CARE
















US


90


97

-7.5%

-7.5%

-



378


376

0.5%

0.5%

-

Intl


309


310

-0.3%

1.3%

-1.6%



1,188


1,141

4.1%

3.7%

0.4%

WW


399


407

-2.0%

-0.8%

-1.2%



1,566


1,517

3.2%

2.9%

0.3%

WOMEN'S HEALTH
















US


4


3

14.1%

14.1%

-



13


13

-1.6%

-1.6%

-

Intl


230


234

-1.8%

1.2%

-3.0%



905


888

1.8%

2.0%

-0.2%

WW


233


237

-1.6%

1.3%

-2.9%



917


901

1.8%

1.9%

-0.1%

WOUND CARE / OTHER
















US


106


110

-4.2%

-4.2%

-



495


480

3.1%

3.1%

-

Intl


57


65

-9.6%

-10.2%

0.6%



243


240

1.7%

-2.7%

4.4%

WW


164


175

-6.2%

-6.4%

0.2%



739


720

2.6%

1.2%

1.4%

















TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
















US


1,529


1,509

1.3%

1.3%

-



6,516


6,362

2.4%

2.4%

-

Intl


2,128


2,109

0.9%

2.1%

-1.2%



8,119


7,691

5.6%

3.1%

2.5%

WW


$          3,657


3,618

1.1%

1.8%

-0.7%



$        14,635


14,053

4.1%

2.8%

1.3%

































See footnotes at end of schedule

















REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FOURTH QUARTER


TWELVE MONTHS






% Change






% Change

PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)


2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

















IMMUNOLOGY
















US


$          2,912


2,845

2.4%

2.4%

-



$        10,843


10,175

6.6%

6.6%

-

Intl


1,443


1,261

14.5%

17.9%

-3.4%



5,907


4,880

21.0%

17.7%

3.3%

WW


4,355


4,105

6.1%

7.1%

-1.0%



16,750


15,055

11.3%

10.2%

1.1%

REMICADE
















US 


511


656

-22.2%

-22.2%

-



2,019


2,508

-19.5%

-19.5%

-

US Exports (4)


39


25

53.5%

53.5%

-



236


346

-31.9%

-31.9%

-

Intl


214


220

-2.3%

-2.4%

0.1%



935


893

4.8%

0.4%

4.4%

WW


764


901

-15.2%

-15.2%

0.0%



3,190


3,747

-14.9%

-15.9%

1.0%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
















US


287


315

-8.9%

-8.9%

-



1,127


1,155

-2.4%

-2.4%

-

Intl


271


261

3.6%

8.4%

-4.8%



1,148


1,088

5.5%

4.1%

1.4%

WW


559


576

-3.2%

-1.0%

-2.2%



2,276


2,243

1.4%

0.8%

0.6%

STELARA
















US


1,542


1,572

-1.9%

-1.9%

-



5,938


5,240

13.3%

13.3%

-

Intl


792


672

17.9%

21.7%

-3.8%



3,196


2,467

29.6%

25.9%

3.7%

WW


2,334


2,244

4.0%

5.1%

-1.1%



9,134


7,707

18.5%

17.3%

1.2%

TREMFYA
















US


528


276

90.9%

90.9%

-



1,503


926

62.3%

62.3%

-

Intl


165


105

56.9%

61.8%

-4.9%



624


421

48.2%

44.0%

4.2%

WW


693


382

81.5%

82.8%

-1.3%



2,127


1,347

57.9%

56.5%

1.4%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
















US


6


-

*

*

-



21


-

*

*

-

Intl


0


2

*

*

 * 



3


11

-73.3%

-74.6%

1.3%

WW


6


2

*

*

 * 



24


11

*

*

 * 

INFECTIOUS DISEASES
















US


614


470

30.8%

30.8%

-



2,249


1,735

29.7%

29.7%

-

Intl


1,824


442

*

*

-3.0%



3,612


1,839

96.3%

93.4%

2.9%

WW


2,437


912

*

*

-1.5%



5,861


3,574

64.0%

62.5%

1.5%

COVID-19 VACCINE
















US


213


-

*

*

-



634


-

*

*

-

Intl


1,405


-

*

*

-



1,751


-

*

*

-

WW


1,619


-

*

*

-



2,385


-

*

*

-

EDURANT / rilpivirine
















US


10


11

-15.8%

-15.8%

-



41


44

-7.6%

-7.6%

-

Intl


220


236

-6.8%

-3.3%

-3.5%



953


920

3.6%

0.4%

3.2%

WW


230


248

-7.2%

-3.9%

-3.3%



994


964

3.1%

0.0%

3.1%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
















US


380


433

-12.2%

-12.2%

-



1,508


1,587

-4.9%

-4.9%

-

Intl


135


136

-0.1%

3.0%

-3.1%



575


597

-3.6%

-6.0%

2.4%

WW


515


569

-9.3%

-8.5%

-0.8%



2,083


2,184

-4.6%

-5.2%

0.6%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
















US


11


25

-55.9%

-55.9%

-



66


104

-36.0%

-36.0%

-

Intl


63


71

-10.9%

-10.0%

-0.9%



333


323

3.0%

-0.1%

3.1%

WW


74


96

-22.9%

-22.2%

-0.7%



399


427

-6.5%

-8.9%

2.4%


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FOURTH QUARTER


TWELVE MONTHS






% Change






% Change



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

NEUROSCIENCE
















US


899


806

11.4%

11.4%

-



3,347


3,091

8.3%

8.3%

-

Intl


894


892

0.2%

3.2%

-3.0%



3,664


3,457

6.0%

3.9%

2.1%

WW


1,793


1,698

5.5%

7.1%

-1.6%



7,011


6,548

7.1%

5.9%

1.2%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
















US


55


33

68.1%

68.1%

-



172


183

-5.8%

-5.8%

-

Intl


123


120

3.2%

6.0%

-2.8%



495


439

12.8%

10.1%

2.7%

WW


178


153

17.2%

19.4%

-2.2%



667


622

7.3%

5.4%

1.9%

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
















US


668


610

9.5%

9.5%

-



2,550


2,314

10.2%

10.2%

-

Intl


361


355

1.5%

5.0%

-3.5%



1,472


1,339

10.0%

6.9%

3.1%

WW


1,029


965

6.5%

7.8%

-1.3%



4,022


3,653

10.1%

9.0%

1.1%

RISPERDAL CONSTA
















US


77


76

2.3%

2.3%

-



287


296

-2.9%

-2.9%

-

Intl


63


92

-30.3%

-26.4%

-3.9%



305


346

-11.8%

-13.1%

1.3%

WW


140


167

-15.6%

-13.4%

-2.2%



592


642

-7.7%

-8.4%

0.7%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
















US


99


88

11.7%

11.7%

-



338


298

13.3%

13.3%

-

Intl


346


326

6.2%

8.6%

-2.4%



1,391


1,334

4.3%

3.2%

1.1%

WW


445


414

7.4%

9.2%

-1.8%



1,729


1,632

6.0%

5.0%

1.0%

ONCOLOGY
















US


1,594


1,469

8.5%

8.5%

-



5,958


5,092

17.0%

17.0%

-

Intl


2,184


1,965

11.1%

15.2%

-4.1%



8,590


7,275

18.1%

15.3%

2.8%

WW


3,778


3,434

10.0%

12.3%

-2.3%



14,548


12,367

17.6%

16.0%

1.6%

DARZALEX
















US


867


692

25.3%

25.3%

-



3,169


2,232

42.0%

42.0%

-

Intl


778


561

38.9%

43.5%

-4.6%



2,854


1,958

45.8%

42.6%

3.2%

WW


1,645


1,253

31.4%

33.4%

-2.0%



6,023


4,190

43.8%

42.3%

1.5%

ERLEADA
















US


235


176

33.4%

33.4%

-



813


583

39.3%

39.3%

-

Intl


149


64

*

*

 * 



478


176

*

*

 * 

WW


384


241

59.8%

61.3%

-1.5%



1,291


760

70.0%

68.7%

1.3%

IMBRUVICA
















US


436


492

-11.3%

-11.3%

-



1,747


1,821

-4.0%

-4.0%

-

Intl


626


625

0.0%

3.4%

-3.4%



2,622


2,307

13.6%

10.4%

3.2%

WW


1,062


1,117

-5.0%

-3.1%

-1.9%



4,369


4,128

5.8%

4.1%

1.7%

ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
















US


23


89

-74.2%

-74.2%

-



119


373

-68.1%

-68.1%

-

Intl


525


533

-1.4%

3.1%

-4.5%



2,178


2,097

3.9%

1.5%

2.4%

WW


548


622

-11.8%

-7.9%

-3.9%



2,297


2,470

-7.0%

-9.0%

2.0%

OTHER ONCOLOGY
















US


34


20

64.7%

64.7%

-



110


83

31.7%

31.7%

-

Intl


106


183

-42.0%

-39.2%

-2.8%



458


738

-37.9%

-38.7%

0.8%

WW


140


202

-31.3%

-28.8%

-2.5%



568


821

-30.8%

-31.5%

0.7%


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FOURTH QUARTER


TWELVE MONTHS






% Change






% Change



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
















US


587


592

-0.7%

-0.7%

-



2,365


2,133

10.9%

10.9%

-

Intl


264


273

-3.6%

0.8%

-4.4%



1,085


1,015

6.9%

5.5%

1.4%

WW


851


865

-1.6%

-0.2%

-1.4%



3,450


3,148

9.6%

9.2%

0.4%

OPSUMIT
















US


286


279

2.0%

2.0%

-



1,147


1,008

13.7%

13.7%

-

Intl


162


173

-6.1%

-1.7%

-4.4%



672


631

6.6%

5.1%

1.5%

WW


448


452

-1.1%

0.6%

-1.7%



1,819


1,639

11.0%

10.4%

0.6%

UPTRAVI
















US


264


263

0.0%

0.0%

-



1,056


955

10.5%

10.5%

-

Intl


46


38

21.9%

24.7%

-2.8%



181


138

31.1%

27.0%

4.1%

WW


310


301

2.7%

3.1%

-0.4%



1,237


1,093

13.1%

12.6%

0.5%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
















US


38


49

-20.1%

-20.1%

-



163


169

-3.7%

-3.7%

-

Intl


56


63

-12.2%

-6.6%

-5.6%



232


247

-5.9%

-5.4%

-0.5%

WW


94


112

-15.6%

-12.4%

-3.2%



395


416

-5.0%

-4.7%

-0.3%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
















US


813


935

-13.1%

-13.1%

-



3,192


3,509

-9.0%

-9.0%

-

Intl


261


317

-17.8%

-16.0%

-1.8%



1,268


1,369

-7.4%

-10.9%

3.5%

WW


1,074


1,253

-14.3%

-13.8%

-0.5%



4,460


4,878

-8.6%

-9.6%

1.0%

XARELTO
















US


644


629

2.5%

2.5%

-



2,438


2,345

4.0%

4.0%

-

Intl


-


-

-

-

-



-


-

-

-

-

WW


644


629

2.5%

2.5%

-



2,438


2,345

4.0%

4.0%

-

INVOKANA / INVOKAMET
















US


59


159

-63.1%

-63.1%

-



308


564

-45.4%

-45.4%

-

Intl


60


58

3.8%

4.5%

-0.7%



254


231

9.9%

5.4%

4.5%

WW


120


217

-45.1%

-44.9%

-0.2%



563


795

-29.3%

-30.6%

1.3%

PROCRIT / EPREX
















US


55


62

-12.8%

-12.8%

-



223


277

-19.7%

-19.7%

-

Intl


58


66

-13.0%

-11.7%

-1.3%



256


274

-6.8%

-10.1%

3.3%

WW


113


129

-12.9%

-12.2%

-0.7%



479


552

-13.3%

-14.9%

1.6%

OTHER
















US


55


85

-35.6%

-35.6%

-



223


323

-31.0%

-31.0%

-

Intl


143


194

-25.9%

-23.8%

-2.1%



758


864

-12.2%

-15.5%

3.3%

WW


198


278

-28.9%

-27.4%

-1.5%



981


1,186

-17.3%

-19.7%

2.4%

TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
















US


7,418


7,116

4.2%

4.2%

-



27,954


25,735

8.6%

8.6%

-

Intl


6,870


5,152

33.4%

36.9%

-3.5%



24,126


19,837

21.6%

18.8%

2.8%

WW


$        14,288


12,268

16.5%

17.9%

-1.4%



$        52,080


45,572

14.3%

13.1%

1.2%


















REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FOURTH QUARTER


TWELVE MONTHS






% Change






% Change

MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)


2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

















INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
















US


$          483


433

11.6%

11.6%

-



1,836


1,452

26.4%

26.4%

-

Intl


536


460

16.5%

18.8%

-2.3%



2,135


1,594

34.0%

29.8%

4.2%

WW


1,019


893

14.1%

15.3%

-1.2%



3,971


3,046

30.4%

28.2%

2.2%

ORTHOPAEDICS
















US 


1,305


1,352

-3.5%

-3.5%

-



5,126


4,779

7.3%

7.3%

-

Intl


851


839

1.5%

3.9%

-2.4%



3,462


2,984

16.0%

12.1%

3.9%

WW


2,155


2,191

-1.6%

-0.7%

-0.9%



8,588


7,763

10.6%

9.1%

1.5%

HIPS
















US


229


229

0.4%

0.4%

-



883


793

11.4%

11.4%

-

Intl


151


143

4.9%

6.5%

-1.6%



602


487

23.6%

18.9%

4.7%

WW


380


372

2.1%

2.7%

-0.6%



1,485


1,280

16.0%

14.3%

1.7%

KNEES
















US


208


216

-4.2%

-4.2%

-



787


743

5.9%

5.9%

-

Intl


135


129

4.6%

6.5%

-1.9%



538


427

26.1%

21.7%

4.4%

WW


342


345

-0.9%

-0.2%

-0.7%



1,325


1,170

13.3%

11.7%

1.6%

TRAUMA
















US


467


454

2.8%

2.8%

-



1,819


1,648

10.4%

10.4%

-

Intl


261


268

-2.4%

0.7%

-3.1%



1,066


966

10.4%

7.1%

3.3%

WW


728


722

0.9%

2.0%

-1.1%



2,885


2,614

10.4%

9.2%

1.2%

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
















US


401


453

-11.4%

-11.4%

-



1,637


1,595

2.6%

2.6%

-

Intl


304


299

2.0%

4.3%

-2.3%



1,256


1,104

13.8%

9.9%

3.9%

WW


706


752

-6.1%

-5.2%

-0.9%



2,893


2,699

7.2%

5.6%

1.6%


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FOURTH QUARTER


TWELVE MONTHS






% Change






% Change



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency



2021


2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

SURGERY
















US


986


1,002

-1.7%

-1.7%

-



3,867


3,249

19.0%

19.0%

-

Intl


1,527


1,427

7.0%

8.7%

-1.7%



5,945


4,983

19.3%

15.6%

3.7%

WW


2,513


2,429

3.5%

4.4%

-0.9%



9,812


8,232

19.2%

17.0%

2.2%

ADVANCED
















US


457


456

0.5%

0.5%

-



1,761


1,535

14.9%

14.9%

-

Intl


735


660

11.2%

12.6%

-1.4%



2,861


2,304

24.1%

20.0%

4.1%

WW


1,192


1,116

6.8%

7.6%

-0.8%



4,622


3,839

20.4%

18.0%

2.4%

GENERAL
















US


528


546

-3.4%

-3.4%

-



2,105


1,714

22.7%

22.7%

-

Intl


793


767

3.4%

5.3%

-1.9%



3,085


2,679

15.2%

11.8%

3.4%

WW


1,321


1,312

0.6%

1.7%

-1.1%



5,190


4,392

18.1%

16.1%

2.0%

VISION
















US


443


397

11.4%

11.4%

-



1,857


1,557

19.3%

19.3%

-

Intl


728


679

7.2%

10.8%

-3.6%



2,831


2,362

19.8%

18.8%

1.0%

WW


1,171


1,076

8.7%

11.0%

-2.3%



4,688


3,919

19.6%

19.0%

0.6%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
















US


316


289

9.4%

9.4%

-



1,398


1,213

15.2%

15.2%

-

Intl


518


507

1.9%

5.8%

-3.9%



2,043


1,781

14.7%

14.0%

0.7%

WW


833


796

4.6%

7.1%

-2.5%



3,440


2,994

14.9%

14.5%

0.4%

SURGICAL
















US


126


108

16.8%

16.8%

-



459


344

33.5%

33.5%

-

Intl


211


172

22.9%

25.4%

-2.5%



788


581

35.7%

33.3%

2.4%

WW


338


280

20.5%

22.1%

-1.6%



1,248


925

34.9%

33.4%

1.5%

















TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES
















US


3,216


3,184

1.0%

1.0%

-



12,686


11,036

14.9%

14.9%

-

Intl


3,643


3,405

7.0%

9.3%

-2.3%



14,374


11,923

20.6%

17.3%

3.3%

WW


$          6,859


6,589

4.1%

5.3%

-1.2%



$        27,060


22,959

17.9%

16.2%

1.7%

































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,
 therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

The Company estimates that the inclusion of an additional week in the 2020 fiscal year impacted fiscal fourth quarter 2021 comparative sales growth by
approximately -4% and impacted full year fiscal 2021 comparative sales growth by approximately -1%. 

























* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful














(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency













(2) Unaudited
















(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures









(4) Reported as U.S. sales
















