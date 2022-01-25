Leland Little to Auction the Collection of the late Joel Siegel

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, January 27th, at 9:00am (EST) Leland Little Auctions will offer the Collection of the late Joel Siegel, which will be auctioned as a special session within their Winter Estate Auction.

Joel Siegel on Good Morning America (PRNewswire)

165 lots from Siegel's personal collection will be offered as part of this special session. Collection highlights include: Night Scene, an etching, aquatint, and engraving in colors by Roy Lichtenstein (American 1923-1997); Luna Park, a silkscreen in colors by Alex Katz (American, b. 1927); a Rock-Ola Series F Model 1422 Jukebox, and early to mid-20th century vintage toys.

Joel Siegel, best known for his work as a film critic on Good Morning America, began collecting in earnest when he became successful at ABC. He was drawn to objects that evoked a semblance of a simpler life. His wife, Ena Swansea recalls him expressing such gratitude that he was able to afford the "tchotchkes" that resonated with his heart and, over time, developed into his collection.

Siegel collected fanciful maps of imaginary places and worlds. He collected political objects such as a complete set of 64 Rosan JFK cards, 20th century pinback buttons, even board games, that spoke to his deep commitment to civil rights work. He found value in material culture such as toys, lunchboxes, Ovaltine shakers and mugs – the treasures of childhood and simpler times. These were mementos of life – the lives they touched and the stories they told, as well as those they inspired.

Bidding for this auction will take place live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

