Remote announces exponential growth as it reaches its third anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Months after reaching unicorn status, Remote today announced landmark growth with a 900% employee increase and more than ten-fold growth in annual recurring revenue in the past year as the world turned to the company for guidance in the move toward the new work from home economy.

"Three years ago we founded Remote to help companies embrace global talent, scale up, and spur growth and innovation with a more flexible workforce," said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. "We believe that everyone deserves access to great opportunities that will help them build a better life for themselves and their loved ones. At the time, we didn't know a global pandemic would greatly accelerate the move to a distributed workforce, but we knew that the move away from static offices was coming and so we created the necessary tools and expertise to guide businesses through these foundational changes. Now, the time has come and we're working hand in hand with companies around the world as they transition to the future of work."

Remote was founded in 2019 with the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to do meaningful work for a good salary, regardless of where they were born or live. By January 2021, Remote had grown to 70 employees and was working with high-growth companies to scale into new markets. Just 11 months later, after an exponential increase in demand for its services due to the pandemic, Remote grew to 700 employees across more than 60 countries, servicing clients all over the globe in the workforce transition.

As the global economy reforms to fully embrace remote and flexible work options for good, the company, which has consistently led the field in product development and professional services, is well positioned to advance its role as the leading remote work solutions partner. Challenges facing companies adapting to the future of work are clear: from onboarding and management software, to security and IP protections, to compliance and regulatory concerns, to creating culture and belonging amongst employees.

Remote is solely focused on improving the remote work experience for its clients and their workers and brings deep expertise, data, and partnership to its customers. While other companies with experience in general HR software or consulting have tried to pivot to address the needs of a newly distributed workforce during the pandemic, Remote has spent the past three years building expertise and solutions uniquely tailored to the future of work.

Beyond simply providing the tech platform and forms for onboarding, Remote has legal entities in more than 70 countries, ensuring that customers do not have to rely on third parties in the market to understand regional differences. The global presence also ensures data security, regulatory compliance and IP rights protection in each of those territories.

Small and large companies engage Remote to unlock economic opportunities, tap into global talent and scale their businesses with a partner who has on the ground knowledge in key regions.

"Businesses can benefit from employing the best person in the world rather than the best person within the city they operate, and employees are able to realize their full potential without the need to relocate," van der Voort continued. "Remote working can help distribute wealth and level up the globe, and the growth milestone we're announcing today is a big step toward the realization of that vision."

About Remote:

Remote is the disruptive global payroll, tax, HR and compliance solution for distributed teams. Remote enables companies of all sizes to hire anyone, anywhere in the world in minutes. Founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, the company is growing exponentially as the premier solution for companies looking to simplify employment of global talent. Remote's mission is to open up the vast potential of the world for every individual, business and country. In 2021, Remote was named Best Company for Diversity by Comparably and crowned with Inc's Best Workplaces Award for its company culture and capacity to redefine the workplace. For more information, visit www.remote.com

