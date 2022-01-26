Accomplished Nonprofit Leader, Claire Logue, Joins GivingDNA as Director of Technology Sales

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingDNA, the industry-leading donor engagement platform, powered by Pursuant, announces the appointment of Claire Logue as Director of Technology Sales. Logue has spent the majority of her career helping nonprofits through leveraging data to inform and influence their strategies.

An accomplished leader with experience in major gift fundraising, campaign management, and prospect research. Logue has over two decades of experience, spanning roles across nonprofits like Pepperdine and American Red Cross and nonprofit technology at Salesforce and WealthEngine. She is committed to partnering with our clients to help them see the stories in their data and build results driven strategies through strategic segments designed to create a donor centric experience.

"Fundraising is fast evolving, yet some solutions still don't provide the breadth of data and intel that GivingDNA delivers," states Logue. "Nonprofits are now data collectors, but too often, that data is siloed with no actionable next steps readily available. The GivingDNA platform makes it easy with visualizations of key data segments that are critical for fundraisers and marketers. That is what truly excited me, and that is what I am excited to share with new partners."

GivingDNA combines the power of using first- and third-party with artificial intelligence to deliver a 360-degree view of each constituent, empowering fundraisers to better understand their constituents at scale and engage with them in a highly personalized manner. The technology decodes each supporter, from major gifts to casual supporters, revealing elements of who they are and what motivates them to action. Upon learning the platform, Logue expressed interest and excitement about the specific platform features that address midlevel, major gift, planned giving and portfolio optimization. Logue shares, "I was thrilled to learn how easy the platform is to use. In fact, the dashboards showing the health of an organization are outstanding, as that would take days/weeks to get that data output out of a CRM. For the end user to be able to see their lapsed donors within a specific time period and then understand what makes them tick is unique only to the GivingDNA platform."

"GivingDNA empowers fundraisers to never miss an opportunity, see insights instantly, invest in the best channels, and segment with specificity. I am excited to have Claire join my team to partner with our clients to do just that," states Dawn Galasso, Vice President of Technology Sales at GivingDNA. "She was my mentor when I entered nonprofit technology nearly a decade ago. I am thrilled to work with her again and to have such a powerhouse of nonprofit data and technology experience on the team."

