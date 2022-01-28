First Horizon Bank to Give Away $1 Million to Businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced that it is giving away $1 million in total cash prizes through a Back to Business contest designed to recognize and celebrate resilient businesses in the Company's regional footprint.

"Local businesses remain the heart and soul of our communities," says Anthony Restel, President of Regional Banking. "As we kick off a new year and finalize our merger of equals with IBERIABANK, we are taking this opportunity to reward local businesses that contribute to the vitality of our communities."

Entries are being accepted from now through February 15, 2022. Prizes include 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each of the 16 communities/regions listed below and six Judges' Choice awards combined. From each community, 50 finalists will be selected to advance to public voting. Businesses located in the following cities are eligible to enter.

Alabama – Birmingham , Huntsville , Mobile

Arkansas – Little Rock , Fayetteville , Jonesboro

Florida – Ft. Myers, Naples , Jacksonville , Orlando , Miami , Ft. Lauderdale , West Palm Beach , Tampa , Sarasota

Georgia – Atlanta

Louisiana – Baton Rouge , Lafayette , Lake Charles , Shreveport , Monroe , New Orleans

Texas – Dallas , Houston

Businesses may enter by simply describing in 100 words or less how their business would use the money if they won. A photo is required, and a video is optional. More information on eligibility, rules and regulations for the contest can be found at www.winwithfirsthorizon.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $89.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

