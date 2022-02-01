King's Hawaiian Makes Valentine's Day Sweeter with the Launch of Sandwich Grams

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, King's Hawaiian ® has the sweetest gift for the sandwich lover in your life. Through partnerships with three famous sandwich makers from coast to coast – Alidoro in New York City, Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon and Factor's Famous Deli in Los Angeles - the brand introduces Sandwich Grams, a King's Hawaiian take on a Valentine's Day classic, available via national delivery with Goldbelly and locally at each restaurant.

Using King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread and Mini Sub Rolls, each restaurant developed a sandwich perfectly sized to share with your sweetheart and made on King's Hawaiian bread. These limited-edition creations are available throughout the month of February, but they're even sweeter from February 1—14 thanks to special messages like "U R SWEET", "BE MINE" and "LOVE YOU" imprinted right onto the soft and fluffy King's Hawaiian bread.

These irresistibly delicious collaborations are available to sandwich lovers nationwide via Goldbelly and locally at each restaurant while supplies last between February 1, 2022 and February 28, 2022:

The Cupid & The King from Alidoro in New York City features Gran Biscotto Ham, which is Italian pork leg, massaged for up to 72 hours for the ultimate tender meat. The recipe also features Parmigiano Reggiano, the perfect touch of spice with an Alidoro Calabrian chili mustard and a nod to Hawaiian flavors thanks to whipped honey and pineapple brown butter – all on a King's Hawaiian Mini Sub Roll. In addition to via Goldbelly, these delicious sandwiches will be available at Alidoro's Rockefeller Plaza and Bryant Park locations.

Be'Wiched By You from Portland's own Bunk Sandwiches is a New Orleans style Shrimp Remoulade on a buttery toasted King's Hawaiian Mini Sub Roll with crunchy-sweet bread & butter pickles and crisp butter lettuce, served at the Bunk Bar Water location.

Factor's Famous Deli in Los Angeles is offering a special sandwich called Love at First Bite - a reimagined take on the restaurant's famous Debbie's Chopped Salad. This limited-edition, irresistibly delicious creation includes melted Swiss, grilled salami, and warm turkey, topped with a slaw that includes finely chopped lettuce, tomato, cucumber and red onion tossed in ranch and served between toasted King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread.

"In 2021 we made some of America's legendary sandwiches even more irresistible by serving them on King's Hawaiian bread, and in 2022 we are partnering with a new crew of experts to develop their own creations," said Chad Donvito, President at King's Hawaiian. "Everything's better between King's Hawaiian bread – even Valentine's Day gifts – and these limited-edition shareable sandwiches are making the sweetest holiday even sweeter."

For tips on how to build better sandwiches using King's Hawaiian bread and to recreate the can't miss collabs at home, visit www.KingsHawaiian.com . Be sure to follow King's Hawaiian on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter , and tag #KHSandwichGrams to show us your favorite sandwich on King's Hawaiian bread.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com , or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

